Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 wireless keyboard offers triple connectivity and extended battery life

Cherry has introduced the Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 Wireless, a full-size, low-profile mechanical keyboard that combines a slim design with high-end specs. Available to buy now and priced at $249 on Amazon, the keyboard supports triple connection modes, and can last up to 900 hours on Bluetooth.

The keyboard operates at 4000Hz when connected wirelessly and up to 8000Hz through USB-C, which means it reports keystrokes at a much higher frequency than other keyboards.

SEE ALSO: Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one PC debuts for $200 with mechanical keyboard

For competitive gamers this level of responsiveness could reduce input lag, while office users can expect a more consistent and precise performance in daily use.

Cherry switches

The MX 10.1 Wireless uses Cherry MX Low Profile 2.0 switches, which are thinner than traditional switches but still retain the mechanical feel that a lot of users prefer.

The switches are rated for over 100 million key presses, and the keyboard features PBT keycaps that are less prone to wear and shine compared to cheaper plastics.

The aluminum chassis gives it a sturdy feel while keeping the profile low enough to fit easily into minimal footprint setups.

The keyboard also offers a rotary knob and built-in LCD display. This allows for quick adjustments to brightness, media playback, battery monitoring, and user profiles without needing to open the companion software.

The rotary knob also serves as a handy way to switch between connections, such as Bluetooth with up to three paired devices, a 2.4 GHz dongle, or a direct USB-C connection.

The keyboard includes standard features expected in gaming peripherals such as N-Key rollover, anti-ghosting, and customizable RGB lighting.

Its 4000 mAh battery promises long runtimes, with estimates reaching 900 hours (over a month) when connected via Bluetooth and around 50 hours when using the 2.4 GHz mode at maximum polling rates.

What do you think about the Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 Wireless? Let us know in the comments.