Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

No Comments
Microsoft logo

With just a month to go until the official end of support for Windows 10, Microsoft has been forced to cede ground. The company will now offer a year of ESU (Extended Support Updates) available completely free of charge, no strings attached, for people living in the European Economic Area (EEA).

While free access to the ESU program is available in other parts of the world, it is only available with conditions. In Europe, these conditions no longer apply.

In order to avoid paying for ESU, Microsoft has said that users need to use a Microsoft Account and use its backup service. Now this is not necessary in the EEA.

The change comes after pressure from consumer rights groups, including Euroconsumers. Microsoft had not chosen to make an announcement about the move, but provided a statement to Windows Central:

In the European Economic Area, we’re making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience. Our goal is to support customers and provide them with options as they transition to Windows 11, with uninterrupted access to critical security updates.

The group Euroconsumers responded to the news saying:

We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA). We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards. This was our main Digital Markets Act (DMA) related concern, as linking access to essential security updates to engagement with Microsoft's own services raised reasonable doubt of compliance with obligations under Article 6(6) of the DMA.

While we maintain our position on compliance with the Digital Content Directive, we are pleased to acknowledge that the updated enrollment flow will provide a clear option to extend device protection through October 13, 2026.

The fact that these updates are now completely, unconditionally free for millions is great news. However, it is interesting to see that Microsoft still manages to use this as a way to promote Windows 11.

Image credit: Davide Bonaldo / Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

YouTube finally lets you hide recommendations at the end of videos

The 1980s called... POP Phone is a vintage-style handset for today's smartphones

DDoS attack volumes surge 41 percent as threats rapidly evolve

Cherry XTRFY MX 10.1 wireless keyboard offers triple connectivity and extended battery life

Tech investment is needed to fight geopolitical risk to supply chains

The social media apps harvesting your data for AI

Most Commented Stories

This updated Windows 11 clone is Linux underneath and makes your old PC run faster -- get it now

18 Comments

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

17 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.