Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

With just a month to go until the official end of support for Windows 10, Microsoft has been forced to cede ground. The company will now offer a year of ESU (Extended Support Updates) available completely free of charge, no strings attached, for people living in the European Economic Area (EEA).

While free access to the ESU program is available in other parts of the world, it is only available with conditions. In Europe, these conditions no longer apply.

In order to avoid paying for ESU, Microsoft has said that users need to use a Microsoft Account and use its backup service. Now this is not necessary in the EEA.

The change comes after pressure from consumer rights groups, including Euroconsumers. Microsoft had not chosen to make an announcement about the move, but provided a statement to Windows Central:

In the European Economic Area, we’re making updates to the enrollment process to ensure it meets local expectations and delivers a secure, streamlined experience. Our goal is to support customers and provide them with options as they transition to Windows 11, with uninterrupted access to critical security updates.

The group Euroconsumers responded to the news saying:

We are pleased to learn that Microsoft will provide a no-cost Extended Security Updates (ESU) option for Windows 10 consumer users in the European Economic Area (EEA). We are also glad this option will not require users to back up settings, apps, or credentials, or use Microsoft Rewards. This was our main Digital Markets Act (DMA) related concern, as linking access to essential security updates to engagement with Microsoft's own services raised reasonable doubt of compliance with obligations under Article 6(6) of the DMA. While we maintain our position on compliance with the Digital Content Directive, we are pleased to acknowledge that the updated enrollment flow will provide a clear option to extend device protection through October 13, 2026.

The fact that these updates are now completely, unconditionally free for millions is great news. However, it is interesting to see that Microsoft still manages to use this as a way to promote Windows 11.

Image credit: Davide Bonaldo / Dreamstime.com