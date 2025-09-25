Proton Mail launches new mobile apps for Android and iOS

Enterprise mobile

Popular encrypted email service Proton Mail is rolling out brand new iOS and Android apps, offering users a faster, more modern and smoother experience.

Email started on desktop computers and was designed accordingly. As a result early mail apps could feel awkward with slow speeds, clumsy tabs unintuitive layouts. But today, phones are users' primary access to the internet. With this in mind, over the past year, Proton has embarked on an ambitious project to rebuild Proton Mail's iOS and Android apps from the ground up.

The result is Proton Mail v7 using an entirely new code base which shares logic across iOS and Android. The redesigned interface is clean and intuitive. Navigation is simpler, and the most common actions (like the compose button) are within easier reach.

Proton Mail v7 app

There’s a complete offline mode, allowing users to read, write, and organize their emails without an internet connection. Everything syncs automatically once the user is back online.

Anant Vijay Singh, product lead for Proton Mail, says, "From day one, Proton Mail has been built on community feedback, as our business model allows us to put users, instead of advertisers first. The new Proton Mail mobile apps reflect this feedback and show what is possible if you build an email app without the constraints imposed by trying to monetize user data, allowing for a cleaner, faster, and more private experience."

Android and iOS apps now share around 80 percent of their code, which means faster development and updates that land within the same release window across both platforms. However, the new mobile apps are still native, allowing them to have the performance that is only possible with native apps. This rebuild also lays the groundwork for some of the most requested features, and the new architecture will form the basis of all new Proton Calendar apps, as well as allow for much faster calendar feature releases.

The new versions of the Proton Mail iOS and Android apps are now being gradually rolled out to users. iOS users can update manually from the App Store. Android users will automatically receive the new app as the roll out expands. You can find out more on the Proton site.

Image credit: VitalikRadko/depositphotos.com

