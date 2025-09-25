Raspberry Pi 500+ all-in-one PC debuts for $200 with mechanical keyboard

Raspberry Pi 500 plus

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has expanded its line of all-in-one desktop computers with the launch of the Raspberry Pi 5-powered Raspberry Pi 500+.

Priced at $200, the new keyboard PC blends nostalgic design cues from the home computers of the 1980s with modern performance.

SEE ALSO: Raspberry Pi expands its display lineup with smaller $40 Touch Display 2

It comes with a 2.4GHz quad-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a pre-fitted 256GB SSD. There is also a $220 Desktop Kit version that comes with a mouse, power supply, HDMI cable, and a copy of the Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide.

The biggest upgrade here, compared with its predecessor, is the keyboard. Raspberry Pi 500+ has a mechanical keyboard with Gateron KS-33 Blue switches for a tactile feel and audible feedback with every key press.

All of the keys have a custom silver-grey stem and programmable RGB lighting. Removable keycaps allow users to swap them out for aftermarket sets. There’s an included key puller to make this easier for enthusiasts who want to customize their setup.

Inside, there’s an internal M.2 slot with a 256GB SSD running Raspberry Pi OS. This slot is compatible with 2280-format boards, so it will be easy enough to upgrade to a larger drive or install a different PCI Express device.

The case can be easily opened to access the bay, and once again there’s a tool included to help here. The system still supports booting from SD cards or external USB drives.

Raspberry Pi 5 power

Raspberry Pi 500+ is designed to handle heavier workloads thanks to its 16GB of LPDDR4X-4267 RAM. This is the highest memory capacity offered on a Raspberry Pi product to date.

According to the Raspberry Pi Foundation, early uptake of 16GB Raspberry Pi 5 boards shows there’s clear demand from users who run tasks like software builds, computational workloads, or have large numbers of browser tabs open at a time, and the 500+ keeps that capability in a desktop-ready package.

You can order it from here, and suppliers like The Pi Hut.

What do you think about Raspberry Pi 500+?

