The 1980s called... POP Phone is a vintage-style handset for today's smartphones

POP Phone handset

“In a world of constant distraction, the POP Phone invites you to slow down and bring meaning back to every call.” That is how Native Union describes its new handset which is designed to mimic the landline phones many of us grew up with in the 1980s and 1990s (and ever further back).

Retailing for $39.99/£34.99, the POP Phone pairs retro charm with a USB-C connection that works seamlessly with today’s smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Is it practical? Not really. Is it cool? Hell, yeah.

POP Phone

The POP Phone is for everyone who remembers the comfort of cradling a receiver during a long conversation (remember those?).

Its spiral cord and smooth handset shape hark back to a time when phones were built for talking rather than scrolling. Although it nods to the past, it is fully compatible with the present, plugging directly into a device without the need for pairing, charging, or complicated setup.

The handset includes a high-quality speaker and microphone that deliver clear audio whether on a phone call, a Zoom meeting, or a FaceTime chat. The grip is shaped to reduce strain during longer talks, something often missing from slim modern devices.

For those worried about holding a phone directly to their head, it also allows you to keep your smartphone at a distance, cutting exposure to this harmful mobile radiation the conspiracy theorists warn us about all the time.

The POP Phone is compatible with a wide range of USB-C devices, from iPhone 15 and later models to Android smartphones, MacBooks, Surface Laptops, and iPads.

Plugging in the 50cm to 320cm coiled cable is all that is needed before answering or hanging up with the built-in button.

There is no software to install or batteries to replace. This simplicity echoes the straightforward design of the phones that inspired it, when making a call was the only function a handset needed to provide.

PopPhone_3

The POP Phone is made of recycled materials, including TPU, ABS, and PC plastics, paired with a zinc alloy component for durability.

Available in a wide palette of colors such as Alarm Red, Candy, Azure, and Slate Green, the handset gives users the chance to match their taste while enjoying a nostalgic experience.

You can order your POP Phone here.

What do you think about the POP Phone? Let us know in the comments.

