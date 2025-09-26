OpenAI partners with AARP for new AI training to help older adults spot scams

Artificial intelligence giant OpenAI has begun a multi-year collaboration with AARP and its Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) to expand resources that help older adults understand and use AI.

A video released through the OpenAI Academy demonstrates how ChatGPT can support users in spotting potential scams, with a focus on recognizing common warning signs. A survey by Avast released three months ago found that nearly 60 percent of older adults have fallen for cyber scams.

The partnership between OpenAI and OATS follows on from work started in 2024, when they introduced the Societal Resilience Fund, a $2 million commitment backed by Microsoft.

That initiative supported OATS’s Senior Planet program and related digital literacy projects. With AI use among older adults increasing, the organizations are now introducing a broader set of training and safety measures.

The new materials include an updated Senior Planet curriculum available online and in person, grants to community partners to expand training, and additional courses on privacy and security.

OATS and OpenAI are also preparing specialized programs for AARP state offices and conducting annual surveys to track how older Americans engage with AI.

The release of these resources comes as AARP’s most recent national technology survey shows that interest in AI is growing but remains uneven.

Although another 30 percent of respondents expressed interest in AI’s benefits, many remain cautious, with a third citing data privacy as their main concern, followed by ease of use, support, and cost.

Despite widespread use, some barriers persist. Many older adults feel products are not designed with them in mind.

By linking new training programs with these broader trends, the OpenAI and OATS initiative will provide resources that address both interest in AI and ongoing concerns about safety and accessibility.

What do you think about expanding AI education and safety programs for older adults? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Fizkes / Dreamstime.com

