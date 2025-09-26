Suno Studio is an AI-powered audio workstation for artists and producers

Suno has launched Suno Studio, a generative audio workstation that combines professional multi-track editing with AI-powered stem generation.

AI generated music is a bit of a problem for the industry -- as proven by Spotify’s recent announcement that it will be clamping down on spammy tracks and artist impersonation -- but Suno Studio is being presented as a new way for songwriters, producers, and aspiring artists to create music.

Suno describes Studio as an environment where musicians can “create, experiment, refine, and polish tracks from concept to completion.”

The software lets users generate infinite variations of stems, edit them in a multi-track timeline, and export both audio and MIDI files for further production in other digital audio workstations.

Co-founder and CEO Mikey Shulman explained the thinking behind the product.

“We’re witnessing a paradigm shift taking place in studios right now as AI becomes a part of more artists’ creative process,” he said. “Studio was built to expand the toolkit for musicians; it intentionally does not prescribe workflows so that human talent can remain front and center.” He added that the team has been inspired by seeing how musicians experiment with the tools while keeping their creativity in control.

That view was echoed by Grammy-winning producer Om’Mas Keith, who tested Suno Studio in a music creation camp at Shangri-La. “With seemingly limitless sounds and textures at hand, we were able to iterate with unprecedented speed and efficiency,” he said.

He also stressed that while the technology enabled rapid experimentation, the human role remained essential, saying the process “ensured human touch and rigorous quality control -- the very elements required for timeless recordings.”

Suno Studio -- imagination engine

Paul Sinclair, Chief Music Officer at Suno, called the platform “an imagination engine,” and said artists using the beta were been eager to produce more music. “Every artist, producer, songwriter or engineer that’s exploring Suno Studio is having these beautiful ‘ah-ha’ moments,” he said.

The launch follows the recent release of Suno v5, which the company describes as its most advanced model yet, offering better vocals, improved mixing, and stronger control for creators.

Suno has also expanded its capabilities by acquiring WavTool, a browser-based DAW that offers pro production features alongside AI tools such as stem separation and AI-generated MIDI.

That technology is now part of Suno’s roadmap as it continues to tweak and improve Studio.

You can find out more and access Suno Studio here.

What do you think about Suno Studio’s launch and its potential impact on music creation? Let us know in the comments.