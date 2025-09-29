OpenAI introduces parental controls for ChatGPT

OpenAI is rolling out new parental controls for ChatGPT, as well as a new parent resource page, and expanded safeguards for teens. The features, arriving today, let parents link accounts with their children and manage how the service is used at home.

The move is part of OpenAI's wider push to support families and to ensure the system works in a safe, age-appropriate way. Parents and guardians will be able to adjust settings, restrict features, and receive notifications if concerns about their teen’s well-being arise.

To shape the design, the company worked with experts, advocacy groups such as Common Sense Media, and state officials.

Robbie Torney of Common Sense Media said, “These parental controls are a good starting point for parents in managing their teen’s ChatGPT use. Parental controls are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to keeping teens safe online, though -- they work best when combined with ongoing conversations about responsible AI use, clear family rules about technology, and active involvement in understanding what their teen is doing online.”

Setting up parental controls is straightforward. Parents send an invite to their teen, and once accepted, the two accounts are linked. From there, parents can change settings in a simple control panel.

Teens can request a connection themselves, but if they unlink, the parent is notified.

Linked accounts come with automatic safeguards, including filters that reduce exposure to graphic content, viral challenges, sexual or violent roleplay, and extreme beauty ideals.

Parents can turn these settings off, but teens cannot. OpenAI stresses that no filter is perfect, and bypass attempts might succeed, which is why ongoing communication is encouraged.

Additional features allow families to customize use. Parents can set quiet hours when the system can't be used, disable voice interactions, turn off memory so previous conversations aren't saved, block image generation, or opt out of contributing to model training. Each setting can be adjusted depending on family preference.

The system also includes notifications for serious wellbeing concerns.

If ChatGPT detects a teen may be considering self-harm, a team reviews the situation. In acute cases, parents may be alerted by email, text, or app notification.

Work is under way on when to involve law enforcement if a direct threat to life is suspected, with a focus on protecting privacy while responding appropriately.

ChatGPT for parents

Resources for parents are being expanded alongside these changes. A new information page explains how ChatGPT works, lists parental control options, and provides ideas for safe use in study, creativity, and everyday life. OpenAI says this page will be updated regularly with guides and expert input.

Looking ahead, an age prediction system is being developed to automatically apply teen-appropriate settings when the user appears to be under 18.

