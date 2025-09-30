Google makes its new gradient G logo company-wide

It is a little while since Google first started to use an updated version of its colorful G logo. The design revamp saw the company moving away from the four colored blocks of color towards something with more flow.

The graduated look of the G was introduced with little in the way of fanfare, and quite what Google had planned was not clear. Now, having seemingly tested the waters by trying out the new look in a limited number of places, the company is ready to use it more extensively.

Google uses marketing guff to describe the thinking behind breaking the solid breaks between colors, saying that the use of a gradient helps to reflect “all the ways people interacted with Google products across our platforms, apps and devices”.

Whether or not this is how users of Google’s products and services see it remains to be seen, but it is hard to deny that it looks prettier.

In a statement about the wider adoption of the new G, Google says:

Ten years ago, we introduced Google’s signature four-color G to match the new look and feel of our logo. The design update reflected all the ways people interacted with Google products across our platforms, apps and devices. Earlier this year, we introduced a brighter, four-color gradient “G” to represent Google Search. Now, we’re making it the company-wide “G” icon. The new “Google G” now represents all of Google — both our brand and the company — and visually reflects our evolution in the AI era. While staying true to Google’s iconic four colors, the brighter hues and gradient design symbolize the surge of AI-driven innovation and creative energy across our products and technology. We brought this design to the Gemini spark in June and will continue this update across more products, platforms and services over the coming months.

There is no word on a more specific timeline for using the gradient G in different areas, so you will just have to look out and see where it pops up in the products and services you use.