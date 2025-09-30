IT issues cost 100s of 1,000s of hours in lost productivity

No Comments
frustrated office worker

A new report shows that poor digital employee experience (DEX) directly costs global businesses an average of 470,000 hours per year in lost productivity, equivalent to around 226 full-time employees.

The study from Nexthink, based on analysis of data from more than 20m endpoints across 474 global businesses, finds the average employee suffers 14 negative digital experiences a week. These include device crashes, application glitches, or slow load times, and can reduce productivity and collaboration while also increasing employee frustration and stress.

The research also indicates a strong link between an organization’s DEX score and productivity loss. For every 10-point increase to the overall DEX score, employees would recoup an average of 22 productive minutes each week.

“Quantifying the immense cumulative impact of bad DEX is truly eye-opening,” says Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. “Employees who constantly have frustrating digital experiences suffer eight times the productivity loss compared to those who have consistently good experiences. All told, enterprises are losing millions of hours every year because of malfunctioning technology. This is unacceptable, yet it’s regarded by many as just another cost of doing business.”

It’s not only productivity that suffers, the quality of work is an issue too. The average negative event lasts a little under three minutes (167 seconds), yet research from the American Psychological Association suggests that even delays of less than five seconds are enough to triple people’s error rate. Moreover, research from the University of California has shown that when employees are taken out of their flow state it takes around 23 minutes for them to return, further increasing the amount of lost time.

Averaging lost time by industry shows significant variation with retailers, healthcare providers, and financial service companies suffering 1.7 times the time loss of the tech industry, although the number of disruptive events per week was almost identical.

“Even small digital disruptions can cascade into hours of lost productivity,” adds Bados. “But often these incidents are much bigger with employees losing whole days as a result. This isn’t just about overall enterprise productivity, it’s also about digital friction pushing people to boiling point because they feel stuck and abandoned -- a feeling that is being turbo-charged in the AI era. If IT departments don’t address these fundamental issues, the business will lose talented people to competitors, become less collaborative, and fall behind in the innovation race, all of which will inevitably have serious implications for their bottom line.”

You can get the full report from the Nexthink site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

IT issues cost 100s of 1,000s of hours in lost productivity

Organizations face growing email security crisis

Google makes its new gradient G logo company-wide

Gen Z most likely to fall for phishing attacks

OpenAI introduces parental controls for ChatGPT

Gaming giant Electronic Arts acquired for $55bn

Mobile apps expose sensitive data and create privacy risks

Most Commented Stories

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

18 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Age verification laws are killing web traffic

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 25H2

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.