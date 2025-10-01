Microsoft starts the official rollout of Windows 11 25H2

We have known that the day was coming, and now it has arrived. Smack in the middle of H2, Microsoft has finally made Windows 11 25H2 available – for what it is worth.

While preview builds of Windows 11 25H2 have been available to Windows Insiders for a while, and to seekers more recently. But now the rollout to everyone and anyone is underway. What can you expect from this most recent “feature update” to Windows 11? Not – as even Microsoft admits – very much, really.

The company describes this update as “lean”, and it would be easy to snarkily say that, yes, it is lean on anything new. There is not a lot on the surface, but Microsoft says: “Windows 11, version 25H2 will be delivered as an enablement package (eKB). This means that it contains all the recently announced features in Windows 11, version 24H2 Both versions use a shared code base and servicing branch, streamlining the update. It also means that you’ll continue to see new features released to Windows via monthly updates as part of our continuous innovation model.”

The company goes on to say:

As part of the Microsoft Secure Future Initiative commitment, Windows continues iterating and improving its security features and posture to help protect customers from security threats in our software and services. Version 25H2 includes significant advancements in build and runtime vulnerability detection, coupled with AI assisted secure coding. We’ve designed version 25H2 to address and mitigate security threats in adherence to a robust security development lifecycle (SDL) policy and requirements.

There is even a focus on what is being removed:

Version 25H2 is also leaner due to removed legacy features such as PowerShell 2.0 and Windows Management Instrumentation command-line (WMIC).

Perhaps the most compelling reason to upgrade to Windows 11 25H2 is that Microsoft will support this edition of the operating system for a further two years.

Microsoft’s own summary of what is new in this update is a couple of short sentences:

New Windows 11, version 25H2 commercial functionality includes Wi-Fi 7 for enterprise connectivity. It also offers IT admins the ability to remove select pre-installed Microsoft Store apps via Microsoft Intune or Group Policy on Enterprise and Education devices.

To ensure you get the update right away, just make sure that you have the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” setting enables. Or as Microsoft explains:

Availability begins today via a controlled feature rollout for eligible devices running Windows 11, version 24H2 for users who have already turned on the “Get the latest updates as soon as they’re available” toggle. If we detect that your device may have an issue, such as an application or driver incompatibility, we may put a safeguard hold in place and not offer the update until that issue is resolved. We will expand the rollout breadth over the next few months and share more information on the Windows release health hub.

For anyone looking to grab Windows 11 25H2 via Windows Server Update Services, you will need to wait until October 14 when it will be released along with the October security update.

Image Credit: Simon Lehmann / Dreamstime.com