Snapchat plans to start charging for storing old posts

Snapchat is introducing paid storage plans for Memories, a feature the company introduced back in 2016 as a way for users to save snaps beyond the usual 24-hour limit.

The move will affect users with more than 5GB of saved content. The company says most users fall below this threshold, but those storing thousands of photos and videos will now need to upgrade if they want to keep them available long term.

According to Snap, more than one trillion Memories have been stored since the feature launched.

The new model means users with less than 5GB of data will see no changes, while those with larger libraries must opt for a paid plan.

The introductory tier provides 100GB of storage at $1.99 per month. A higher option bundles 250GB into the $3.99 Snapchat+ subscription.

The most expensive plan, Snapchat Platinum, expands that limit to 5TB. For anyone currently above the free threshold, Snap says there will be 12 months of temporary storage to allow time to decide whether to upgrade or to download Memories directly to a device.

Snapchat backlash

Reactions online have been mixed, with many understandably expressing frustration at having to pay for something that was previously free. Some users will have accumulated large collections of saved snaps over the years and now face paying to preserve them -- and in some cases that will involve paying a lot more than they might have expected.

Some Snapchat users say the change makes the service less appealing compared to rival platforms with larger audiences.

Snapchat’s decision to charge for Memories hasn’t come out of the blue, and analysts warn it reflects a wider shift across social media. With users saving more content than they post, companies are looking at storage as a cost needing to be recouped.

Experts believe other platforms may eventually introduce similar charges.

Snap insists that the change to a paid storage plan will allow it to continue developing the Memories feature while ensuring users can keep their content safe for the future.

"It’s never easy to transition from receiving a service for free to paying for it, but we hope the value we provide with Memories is worth the cost. Thank you for trusting us with some of your most precious moments. These changes will allow us to continue to invest in making Memories better for our entire community," the company wrote.

Image credit: Mehaniq/depositphotos.com