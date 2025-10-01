Wacom unveils MovinkPad Pro 14 portable creative pad with larger OLED screen and faster hardware

Wacom has announced the MovinkPad Pro 14, a portable drawing tablet designed to give artists and designers a self-contained creative tool that can used anywhere. This new model expands on the earlier MovinkPad 11 with a larger 14-inch OLED display, faster hardware, and new software features aimed at both professional users and those developing their skills.

The MovinkPad line is Wacom’s attempt to bridge the gap between standalone tablets and traditional pen displays that require a computer connection. The Pro 14 offers an all-in-one device that runs Android 15 while still being able to link to a desktop system if needed.

Its 14-inch OLED panel has a resolution of 2880 x 1800 and supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen covers both DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces, making it suitable for detailed illustration and design.

Wacom has added its textured glass finish, which reduces glare and fingerprints, while bonded layers help create a more natural drawing feel with less visual offset between pen tip and stroke.

The tablet comes with the Pro Pen 3, a pressure-sensitive stylus that doesn’t require charging. The device also works with compatible pens from brands such as Lamy and Staedtler.

Wacom software

The new Quick drawing feature, first seen in the MovinkPad 11, lets the device wake immediately with a pen tap. The Canvas app has been updated with new pen styles and multitouch gestures, and a new Shelf tool organizes projects more easily. Users also receive access to Clip Studio Paint.

Wacom Lab, a new application included with the Pro 14, offers some experimental functions, including Instant Pen Display Mode, which allows the tablet to act as a traditional pen display when connected to a PC or Mac via USB-C or wirelessly. This means it can function either as a self-contained creative device or as part of a larger desktop setup.

The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip with an octa-core CPU, backed with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It weighs 699g, measures 5.9mm thick, and has a long life 10,000mAh battery for mobile use.

Koji Yano, Senior Vice President of Wacom’s Creative Experience Unit, said: “With the introduction of the MovinkPad 11, we opened a new category of Portable Creative Pads for anyone who wanted to create freely without a computer. The new MovinkPad Pro 14 takes this concept further, offering the display quality, pen precision, and workflow options aspiring and professional creators expect. It represents our commitment to delivering immersive experiences that help creators stay focused.”

An optional magnetic cover is available for protecting the screen, and the device will ship later this fall through Wacom’s online store and retail partners worldwide. No word on pricing yet, but its predecessor the MovinkPad 11 costs €459.99.

What do you think about Wacom’s new MovinkPad Pro 14? Let us know in the comments.