Security risks leave 84 percent of IT pros feeling stressed at work

A new study of 500 US IT and cybersecurity staff reveals that 84 percent report feeling uncomfortable levels of stress at work due to IT security risks, while 78 percent fear they will be personally blamed for security incidents.

The report from Object First exposes a gap in how organizations support their IT staff, highlighting the opportunity to provide mental health resources and less complex security technology to help reduce stress as cyber threats continue to rise.

Among other findings 47 percent report feeling pressure from leadership to ‘fix everything’ in the aftermath of a security incident, while nearly one in five (18 percent) feel ‘hopeless and overwhelmed’ during and after a security incident. 59 percent have considered or actively begun looking for new jobs due to work stress.

Heavy workloads and understaffed teams are cited by 55 percent as the leading sources of stress in their roles, followed by concerns about cyberattacks and the pressure to maintain uptime and service availability.

In addition 74 percent say their data recovery tools are too complex to be used without security expertise, a challenge that adds to their workplace stress. Meanwhile, 67 percent believe faster, higher-performing backup solutions that minimize downtime would significantly boost productivity and confidence in responding to cyberattacks.

“The mounting stress on IT and cybersecurity professionals isn’t just an HR issue; it’s a business resilience challenge,” says David Bennett, CEO, Object First. “Our research shows that the pressure to be the last line of cyber defense is taking a serious toll on these professionals’ mental health and job performance. As cyber threats continue to escalate in frequency and sophistication, the risk of compromised productivity and loss of top talent to burnout could leave organizations more vulnerable than ever.”

Staff don’t feel supported by their organizations either, 50 percent say their companies don’t consistently prioritize employee well being and mental health. Respondents highlighted employee assistance programs, flexible schedules, comprehensive benefits, mental health support, and paid time off as the most valuable resources when available.

Object First and Cybermindz, a San Francisco–based non-profit focused on mental resilience for the IT and cybersecurity community, have produced a set of resources including tools to identify burnout andf advice on how to manage workplace pressure and measure stress.

Does working in IT affect your stress levels? What do you find most taxing? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: belchonock/depositphotos.com