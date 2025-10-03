AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

AdGuard Ad Blocker is now available through the Microsoft Store, giving Windows users a new way to install the software.

The app is as one of the first full-featured system-wide ad blockers to reach the Store, giving Windows users who prefer centralized app management a direct installation option.

SEE ALSO: Snapchat plans to start charging for storing old posts

The Microsoft Store version of AdGuard works the same as the standalone edition on the developer’s website.

It blocks ads and trackers across all browsers and applications, not just within a single browser. The software also provides features such as malicious website blocking, page loading acceleration, and parental controls.

AdGuard on the Microsoft Store

By downloading the ad blocker through the Microsoft Store you'll get a verified build that is kept up to date automatically through Microsoft’s system.

Licensing and subscriptions continue to be handled outside of Microsoft’s billing platform, so even if the app is installed through the Store, users will be redirected to the developer’s site for purchasing and managing subscriptions.

Existing users of AdGuard for Windows will not see changes to the app they already have installed and the release on the Microsoft Store is aimed primarily at first time users.

The app is available to download in the Microsoft Store now.

What do you think about AdGuard arriving in the Microsoft Store? Let us know in the comments.