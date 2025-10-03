Adobe Photoshop Elements 2026 and Premiere Elements 2026 offer AI-powered editing and creative tools

Adobe has released new versions of its consumer-focused photo and video editing software with Photoshop Elements 2026 and Premiere Elements 2026.

The two programs gain additional artificial intelligence tools, creative effects, and improved organization features designed to help users edit faster and experiment with new techniques. As before, there are Quick, Guided, and Advanced modes in both programs.

SEE ALSO: MiniTool Video Converter 4.5 gains AI-powered subtitle and transcription tools

Photoshop Elements 2026 introduces new generative AI tools that allow users to create images from text prompts or add objects directly into photos with a short description.

Restore Photo can repair old or damaged pictures with minimal effort, while the enhanced Remove tool can automatically detect and erase background distractions.

The 2026 release also integrates with Adobe Express, giving users access to thousands of templates for social posts, cards, and photo books.

The program includes a number of workflow updates aimed at simplifying editing, visual tooltips provide on-screen hints, and contextual toolbars change automatically based on the task at hand.

Crop tools have been updated, a spell checker has been added, and photos can now be imported directly from QR codes.

The Organizer has also been tweaked with faster import from cloud services like Google Drive and OneDrive, along with improved full-screen and zoom controls.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2026

For Premiere Elements 2026, the major addition is support for 360-degree and virtual reality footage. It’s possible to edit immersive clips by applying effects, transitions, and titles that wrap around a scene, before exporting projects for playback on VR headsets or in standard formats for social platforms.

The software also adds direct access to free Adobe Stock content, including media assets and sound effects.

Text and title features see big improvements, including being able to apply built-in text style templates or creating custom designs, and saving preferred options for quick reuse.

Motion title templates with animated text and graphics have been expanded, while a freehand crop tool makes reframing footage more intuitive.

Similar to Photoshop Elements, Premiere Elements 2026 adds small improvements to speed up common tasks and these include faster shake stabilization, the ability to remove Timeline gaps all at once, quick import from cloud storage, and easier Organizer navigation with updated view controls.

Visual tooltips also appear here to help guide new users through the editing process.

Both products are available individually priced at $99.99 or as a discounted bundle through Adobe and major retailers at $149.99.

What do you think about Adobe’s latest Elements updates? Let us know in the comments.