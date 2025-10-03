ESET releases free resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

No Comments
Consultant Pressing SECURITY AWARENESS

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month designed to raise awareness of the ways people can protect themselves online. To mark this ESET has launched a free Cybersecurity Awareness Kit.

This includes a new and improved version of its free ESET Basic Cybersecurity Awareness Training along with access to ESET’s 2025 H1 Threat Report, and a free 30-day business trial of ESET’s full-featured security solution.

“Since its initial launch in 2017, ESET’s Cybersecurity Awareness Training has helped companies worldwide increase cyber preparedness,” says Clark Collett, senior instructional designer at ESET North America. “This new version is a major step forward from our previous free Basic training. Instead of static videos, learners are placed inside a storyline where they investigate a cyber breach, apply best practices, and test their knowledge along the way. It’s designed to make security concepts stick, which is critical in reducing real-world threats.”

The updated Basic course places employees in the role of a cyber investigator at NetDetect, a fictional cybersecurity team tasked with helping organizations recover from breaches and fortify defenses. Learners are immediately drawn into a mission supporting EVX, an electric vehicle company whose groundbreaking battery technology has made it a target for cybercriminals. Guided by a storyline, employees analyze a breach, uncover risky behaviors, and put protective practices into action. Modules cover key topics, including creating and managing strong passwords, safeguarding email and spotting phishing attempts, protecting against malware, identifying personalized attacks, and staying secure while working online.

You can find these resources on the ESET site. There’ll also be a webinar on 23rd October covering the real-world applications and vulnerabilities of facial recognition technology from.

Image credit: PantherMediaSeller/depositphotos.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

Bose releases second-gen QuietComfort Ultra Headphones with lossless audio and longer battery life

GoDaddy introduces trusted identity naming system for AI agents

Opera to roll out enhanced native AI features across its flagship and GX browsers for free

Gmail makes encrypted emails more useful for business users

ESET releases free resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Perplexity releases AI web browser, Comet, for free; security warnings follow

Most Commented Stories

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

18 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

Brits warned of scams ahead of emergency alert test

5 Comments

There are at least two problems with the Apple AirPods Pro 3

3 Comments

Poor data quality is hindering AI adoption

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.