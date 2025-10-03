ESET releases free resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month designed to raise awareness of the ways people can protect themselves online. To mark this ESET has launched a free Cybersecurity Awareness Kit.

This includes a new and improved version of its free ESET Basic Cybersecurity Awareness Training along with access to ESET’s 2025 H1 Threat Report, and a free 30-day business trial of ESET’s full-featured security solution.

“Since its initial launch in 2017, ESET’s Cybersecurity Awareness Training has helped companies worldwide increase cyber preparedness,” says Clark Collett, senior instructional designer at ESET North America. “This new version is a major step forward from our previous free Basic training. Instead of static videos, learners are placed inside a storyline where they investigate a cyber breach, apply best practices, and test their knowledge along the way. It’s designed to make security concepts stick, which is critical in reducing real-world threats.”

The updated Basic course places employees in the role of a cyber investigator at NetDetect, a fictional cybersecurity team tasked with helping organizations recover from breaches and fortify defenses. Learners are immediately drawn into a mission supporting EVX, an electric vehicle company whose groundbreaking battery technology has made it a target for cybercriminals. Guided by a storyline, employees analyze a breach, uncover risky behaviors, and put protective practices into action. Modules cover key topics, including creating and managing strong passwords, safeguarding email and spotting phishing attempts, protecting against malware, identifying personalized attacks, and staying secure while working online.

You can find these resources on the ESET site. There’ll also be a webinar on 23rd October covering the real-world applications and vulnerabilities of facial recognition technology from.

Image credit: PantherMediaSeller/depositphotos.com