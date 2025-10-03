Opera to roll out enhanced native AI features across its flagship and GX browsers for free

Opera has announced plans to add expanded AI capabilities to its free browsers. The news comes just days after we wrote about Opera Neon, the company’s premium AI browser for power users.

Opera has been developing browsers for more than three decades and says it now serves hundreds of millions of active users every month. In recent years it has added a number of AI features to its products, starting in 2023 when it added its assistant Aria to Opera One, Opera GX, Opera Air (its "mindfulness" browser), Opera for Android and iOS, and Opera Mini.

The company says it is preparing new updates for its core browsers that will improve the free AI features that users already have access to. These upgrades will introduce faster models, tighter integration with browsing functions, higher usage allowances, and even support for open source local models.

Opera frames this as a way to bring more capability to the everyday browsing experience, without users having to pay for the privilege.

Opera Neon

The news comes shortly after Opera introduced Opera Neon, a premium browser centered around agentic AI, which allows users to assign tasks directly to the browser.

This includes running multiple projects at once, with AI agents working in the context of each task.

Users can have Opera Neon check websites, complete forms, or automate repeated processes. The feature set is aimed at people who want to go beyond basic chat-style AI and work with tools that manage complex projects.

Aria continues to support millions of people with free AI functions, while Opera Neon offers a step up for those looking for more advanced automation and delegation.

Krystian Kolondra, EVP Browsers, said: “Our users already have access to free AI built directly into their browsers. That AI is about to get a powerful upgrade. Should they need more advanced capabilities like agentic browsing and task delegation, the premium Opera Neon product offers them a seamless upgrade path. With years of browser expertise and proven monetization methods, we can sustainably deliver both free AI for hundreds of millions of users as well as premium agentic experiences for power users.”

Opera’s plan is to offer AI support in two forms: free, integrated assistants inside its mainstream browsers, and a paid option in Opera Neon for users who want a more advanced AI-driven experience.

What do you think about Opera’s AI strategy? Let us know in the comments.