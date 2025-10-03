Spotify now lets you listen to a track without it influencing the algorithm

The Spotify recommendation algorithm is problematic, and easily sent askew by random tracks you listen to. The company has just announced that it is rolling out the option for users around the world to exclude individual tracks

This may sound like something we’ve heard before, but previous exclusion options have related to playlists. Now you can stop that one song your kid keeps listening to from causing your recommendations to be in a similar vein.

As it introduces the option to exclude tracks from being factored in by the recommendation algorithm, Spotify says that the move is a continuation of its attempt to make the service as personal as possible.

Personalization is at the heart of Spotify. When you ask listeners what they love most about Spotify, more than 81% cite our personalization, and we’re always evolving to help you create a listening journey that’s uniquely yours. Starting today, you can exclude individual tracks from your Taste Profile, in addition to playlists. Your Taste Profile is Spotify’s interpretation of your taste, based on what you listen to and how you listen to it. It helps inform your recommendations, from Discover Weekly to your Home page, and personalizes experiences like Wrapped and Blend.

If you have experienced Spotify’s suggestions being sent a it wonky by a song or two you listened to for a reason other than pleasure, this is an addition that will be appreciated. Spotify hypes it up, saying:

Excluding a track will lessen the impact of both past and future streams of that song on your recommendations, so your “just for the moment” listening doesn’t end up skewing your Spotify experience. You’ve already been able to exclude select playlists from your Taste Profile, and now you can do the same for any track, whether it’s a calming sleep sound, your kids’ go-to song, or a one-off listen that doesn’t fit your usual vibe.

The good news is that this is a feature that will be accessible to everyone. The rollout is global, and it is not something that is limited to paying customers. Spotify explains: