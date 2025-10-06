Most big US companies now flag AI use in their public risk disclosures

No Comments
Risk report

A new report from The Conference Board and ESGAUGE finds that 72 percent of S&P 500 companies now flag AI as a material risk in their public disclosures. That’s up from just 12 percent in 2023, underscoring how rapidly AI has moved from experimental pilots to business-critical system.

Reputational risk tops the list, cited by 38 percent of companies. Firms warn that failed AI projects, missteps in consumer-facing tools, or breakdowns in service could quickly erode brand trust. Cybersecurity risks follow, disclosed by 20 percent of firms.

Unlike reputational or cybersecurity risks, which can manifest quickly, legal risk is framed as a longer-tail governance challenge that can lead to protracted litigation, regulatory penalties, and reputational harm.

“We’re seeing a clear theme emerging across disclosures: Companies are worried about AI’s impact on reputation, security, and compliance. The task for business leaders is to integrate AI into governance with the same rigor as finance and operations, while communicating clearly to maintain stakeholder confidence,” says Andrew Jones, author of the report and principal researcher at The Conference Board.

Finance, healthcare and industrial sectors have seen the biggest rise in disclosures. From 2023 to 2025, the number of companies disclosing AI-related risks jumped in financials (from 14 to 63 companies), healthcare (from five to 47), and industrials (from eight to 48). Why these sectors? Financial and health care companies face regulatory and reputational risks tied to sensitive data and fairness, while industrials are scaling automation and robotics.

Intellectual property, privacy, and adoption risks are now surfacing too. 24 companies highlight risks spanning copyright disputes, trade-secret theft, and contested use of third-party data for model training. 13 companies warn of sensitive exposure under the General Data Protection Regulation, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and California privacy laws (CCPA/CPRA). Technology adoption is cited by eight companies, pointing to risks in execution such as high costs of new platforms, uncertain scalability, and the possibility of under-delivering on promised returns.

The full report is available from The Conference Board site.

Image credit: Julia Nielsen/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Most big US companies now flag AI use in their public risk disclosures

Google builds new AI agent to improve code security

Premium target -- why insurance companies are so attractive to hackers [Q&A]

Meta could be forced to make massive changes to timelines in its social media apps

Oracle releases emergency patch to address Cl0p data theft attacks in E-Business Suite

Google unveils Jules Tools, its AI command line coding tool

Discord admits customer data theft after third-party security breach

Most Commented Stories

As Windows 10 reaches end of life, Windows 11 is LOSING market share

18 Comments

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

11 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

3 Comments

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users an internet speed test tool

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.