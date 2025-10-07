Ashampoo Photo Commander 19 arrives with improved security and format support

Ashampoo has launched Photo Commander 19, the newest version of its photo management and editing software. The update focuses on data protection, compatibility with a greater range of modern formats, and improved reliability.

Photo Commander 19 adds automatic encryption for databases, backups, and registry entries to help protect stored information. There’s also an optional screenshot protection feature to prevent unauthorized capture by external software.

The program introduces an autosave feature and a crash reporter to improve stability and make it easier to recover your work recovery should errors occur.

It also now automatically detects connected drives such as USB sticks and portable hard drives and SSDs, allowing users to transfer photos or videos with minimal effort.

A new “Where?/When?” view will help users find and organize photos more efficiently with a visual breakdown of images by location and date, including file counts for each section. This should be of particular use when working with massive photo libraries originating from smartphones and cameras.

Support for modern file types has been expanded in the new version. Photo Commander 19 now handles WEBP animations with EXIF and XMP data, includes an updated RAW plugin for newer digital cameras, and uses optimized GIF and video codecs.

The design of collages, wizards, and duplicate detection tools has been tweaked to deliver faster results.

The software also now supports ADF scanning for Canon Pro scanners, which advanced users will appreciate.

scr-ashampoo-photo-commander-19-main-light

Photo Commander 19 pricing

Photo Commander 19 is available for Windows now, with a 30-day trial period and pricing that starts at $50/£44/€50.

