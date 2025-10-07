be quiet! expands its lineup with the Light Base 500 range -- sleek, quieter cases for modern PC builds

be quiet!, the German manufacturer known for making high-quality whisper silent PC components, has added two new mid-tower cases to its lineup: the Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500.

The Light Base 500 LX offers subtle LED illumination and includes four preinstalled Light Wings LX 120mm PWM fans, three of which feature reversed blades for efficient side intake airflow. The angled slide-out fan frame directs air toward the graphics card, while additional fans can be mounted in the lowered fan bay to improve cooling.

Support for a 360mm radiator, long graphics cards, and multiple storage drives means the case is adaptable for gaming or workstation setups.

Lighting control is integrated through an ARGB button and hub that supports up to six devices. Each Light Wings LX fan contains 16 LEDs for smooth lighting effects.

The case also features dust filters and supports emerging motherboard designs such as Asus BTF and MSI Project Zero, which move most connectors to the rear for cleaner cable management. Light Base 500 LX will be available in black and white.

The Light Base 500 offers the same internal structure but without the RGB lighting. It includes four preinstalled Pure Wings 3 120mm PWM fans, with three reversed intake fans and one exhaust.

Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!, said the new models were designed to meet the expectations of different types of builders. “In the Light Base 500 series, our team set out to provide hardware enthusiasts with a balance of presentation and performance,” he said. “Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500 make every build look and perform its best, no matter your taste in lighting or cable management. This is outstanding versatility for everyone.”

The Light Base 500 LX and Light Base 500 will go on sale October 21, priced from $119.90/€119.90 to $154.90/€154.90 depending on the model and color.

Alongside the cases, the company is also releasing Pure Wings 3 fan Triple Packs, including a new Reverse model optimized for side or bottom air intake. The packs are available in 120mm and 140mm sizes, both in standard and high-speed versions, with an expected lifespan of 80,000 hours.

The Pure Wings 3 Triple Packs will be available the same day starting at $34.90/€34.90.

What do you think about be quiet!’s new Light Base 500 series? Let us know in the comments.