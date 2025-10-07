Browsing the web with Wave Browser could help remove plastic from the ocean -- but you don't want to do that

Eightpoint-Wave Browser and 4ocean Beach Cleanup Event

Wave Browser, a web browser developed by Eightpoint, is introducing a new way for users to contribute to ocean conservation without changing their daily habits (beyond, you know, changing their browser).

Through a partnership with ocean cleanup company 4ocean, Eightpoint says it will fund the removal of 100,000 pounds of plastic and trash from oceans and coastlines over the next year.

The initiative is part of a Certified Cleanup Partnership between the two companies. Every user who browses through Wave will indirectly support cleanup operations, with funds from the browser contributing to 4ocean’s ongoing efforts.

A built-in tracker allows users to see the collective impact of their browsing activity.

Wave Browser is a multi-platform browser available for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It includes features such as privacy tools, an ad blocker, and an integrated AI assistant (there's a caveat).

The new partnership adds an environmental element to its offering, aiming to make sustainability part of everyday technology use.

“We’re making environmental impact as effortless as opening a new tab,” said Deniz Gezgin, CEO of Eightpoint. “As we expand our portfolio of digital products, we’re also investing in sustainability -- aligning growth with global impact. We’re exploring additional partnerships, environmental features, and mission-driven innovations that turn everyday digital habits into positive change.”

“Wave Browser is proving that technology can be a force for good,” added Alex Schulze, co-founder and CEO of 4ocean. “Together, we’re removing hundreds of thousands of pounds of trash from the ocean --and empowering millions of people to help.”

4ocean operates cleanup crews in locations including the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, and the United States, focusing on areas where plastic pollution is most severe. Since its launch, the organization says it has removed more than 40 million pounds of waste from waterways and coastlines.

Wave Browser’s contribution will reportedly help fund these operations, including crew wages, boats, and cleanup equipment.

Waving goodbye to Wave Browser

While this is a noble endeavor, Wave Browser is problematic. You can use it like any browser -- it’s based on Chromium --  but several of the features require a paid subscription to Wave Pro, and the site chooses to not reveal how much this will cost per month. It does say the price could go up in the terms and conditions, but not how much it actually is.

You can try some of Wave Pro’s features by setting it as the default browser, another red flag, but when I tried to sign up to Pro, I was greeted with a message saying the site couldn’t provide a secure connection.

In fact, the browser didn’t seem interested in loading the Wave Browser site at all.

So for now, I’d skip it and go directly to 4ocean if you want to help remove plastic from the ocean.

