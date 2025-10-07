CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

Piriform has released CCleaner 7, the latest version of its popular PC maintenance software. Key features of this update include a streamlined interface, dark mode options, and improved cleanup tools designed to give users better control over performance and storage.

The redesigned layout offers a cleaner and more responsive experience and users can now choose between light, dark, or automatic themes.

The update also improves compatibility, with full support for ARM64 devices to deliver better performance on newer systems.

CCleaner 7 Uninstaller

CCleaner 7 tweaks a number of of its key utilities, starting with the Uninstaller which uses a new engine that removes applications more reliably than the default Windows feature.

This allows allows batch uninstalls, so multiple programs can be removed in one go without pestering users with repeated confirmation prompts. The process skips most pop-ups and user dialogs, so it should be quicker to say goodbye to unwanted software.

The Uninstaller can tidy up leftover files that programs typically leave behind. It also introduces a cool temporary removal feature that lets users uninstall an application to test system performance and restore it later if needed.

The Disk Analyzer has also been upgraded. It can detect duplicate files in bulk and allows users to preview images before deleting them. It also offers control over whether to keep the newest or oldest version of duplicates, and users can choose between sending files to the Recycle Bin or deleting them for good.

As you’d expected, performance has been upped in this new version. The software runs faster and handles scans more efficiently, even on older PCs.

You can download the free version of CCleaner 7 here.

What do you think about the new CCleaner 7? Let us know in the comments.