IT leaders struggle with the complexity of recovering from cyberattacks

A new global study of over 800 senior IT leaders reveals the concerns of IT leaders as they struggle with the rising complexity of recovery planning to cope with the aftermath of cyberattacks.

The survey from infrastructure specialist 11:11 Systems finds that 82 percent of respondents have experienced at least one significant cyberattack, while 57 percent endured two or more attacks within the past year.

Almost half of respondents (45 percent) believe that the complexity of planning required for cyber incident recovery is the biggest challenge. Overconfidence is common, however with more than 81 percent of IT leaders agreed that their company is too confident in its cyber incident recovery abilities.

A notable 74 percent of respondents feel that integrating AI into their businesses could potentially increase their vulnerability to cyberattacks.

“Cyber threats are evolving in both volume and sophistication, and the research highlights how unprepared many organizations still feel when it comes to recovery, especially as AI adds new layers of complexity,” says Justin Giardina, CTO of 11:11 Systems. “Relying on outdated plans and hoping for the best is not the answer.”

Cyberattacks can lead to significant losses, over 80 percent of IT leaders reported spending at least six figures during just one hour of downtime, which was the lowest amount shared. The top five percent spent over a million dollars per hour of downtime. Surprisingly, given the financial implications, the survey also finds that 30 percent of businesses don’t test their recovery plans annually.

On a positive note businesses are prioritizing cyber incident recovery in budget planning. Most respondents (96 percent) are very likely or somewhat likely to invest in cyber incident recovery in the next 12 months. 65 percent of IT leaders agree that customization of recovery solutions for application-level recovery and cyber-related incidents is important.

Giardina adds, “At 11:11, we believe that true cyber resilience requires a proactive, holistic approach: advanced recovery platforms with AI-driven detection, secure air-gapped clean room infrastructure, and tailored expertise that works alongside your team. By modernizing recovery strategies and integrating intelligent, adaptable solutions, businesses can ensure they’re not just surviving cyber incidents, they’re recovering fast, reducing risk, and emerging stronger every time.”

The full report is available from the 11:11 site.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com