Lexar unveils ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD with MagSafe compatibility and 2000MB/s speeds

Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD

Lexar has launched a compact external drive designed for creators who need fast, reliable, and easily accessible storage. The ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD offers read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s and attaches directly to MagSafe-compatible iPhones or other magnetic surfaces.

The ES5 comes in capacities of up to 4TB and allows users to record in Apple ProRes at 4K 120FPS and Samsung Pro Video at 8K 30FPS.

The slim, liquid-silicone-coated exterior provides users with a comfortable grip while minimizing extra weight.

The magnetic mounting feature allows the SSD to attach securely to compatible smartphones without cables or bulky mounts. There’s an included ring accessory which adds magnetic functionality to other devices.

The portable drive has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and is drop resistant up to 3 meters, making it suitable for use when out and about. The drive's thermal control system helps prevent overheating during long recording sessions.

“The Lexar ES5 portable SSD supports both Apple ProRes and Samsung Video recording to make sure iOS and Android users everywhere have the storage they need to film, store, and organize 4K and 8K video without losing their creative momentum,” said Joey Lopez, Director of Brand Marketing at Lexar. “By giving creators up to 4TB of additional storage, they have the space they need to capture, edit, and export an entire day’s shoot from a single device.”

The ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is available in 1TB and 2TB versions, priced at $119.99 and $199.99 respectively on Amazon. A 4TB model is scheduled for release in early 2026.

What do you think about the new Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD? Let us know in the comments.

