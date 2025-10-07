Malwarebytes shifts to people-based protection with new security plans

Malware shield

Malwarebytes has introduced a new range of security packages designed to protect individuals and families based on the number of people in a household rather than the number of devices.

Malwarebytes says its research shows most users now own at least two devices, often including a smartphone, increasing the number of potential entry points for cybercriminals.

According to the company, 32 percent of people in the US encounter a mobile scam daily, with higher rates among younger users -- 56 percent for Gen Z and 51 percent for Millennials.

“As cyber threats increasingly target younger users and data breaches across every industry leave a wealth of personal information exposed, families today face unprecedented risks online,” said Mark Beare, General Manager of Consumer, Malwarebytes. “We’re committed to shielding every member of the household from scams, identity theft, and the latest digital threats, so families can live their connected lives with confidence.”

Malwarebytes plans

The new plans include AI-driven malware protection and privacy and identity safeguards, both accessible through a single dashboard.

Each package includes support against viruses, ransomware, spyware, and scams, with identity and data protection options available. Customers also receive access to expert support.

Individual plans cover one person with options for 1, 3, or 5 devices. These include additional features such as identity protection and insurance against data-related risks.

Family plans extend coverage to two adults and up to ten children (big family), protecting 10 or 20 devices.

Existing subscribers will automatically receive expanded coverage at no extra cost, Malwarebytes says.

What do you think about Malwarebytes’ new people-focused protection plans? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: vectorfusionart / Shutterstock

