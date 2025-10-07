Only 11 percent of US consumers trust their first search result

According to a survey of over 1,000 US consumers conducted on behalf of brand visibility platform Yext, just 11 percent trust the first tool they use when searching online, meaning nearly nine out of 10 double-check or expand their results elsewhere.

The research suggests the age of one-stop search and shop is ending and Americans are increasingly blending traditional search engines with AI tools, social media, and review sites to make purchase decisions.

The findings show 45 percent of US-based respondents start product research with a search engine, but AI tools (15 percent) and review sites (14 percent) are now the next most common starting points. 73 percent report using AI-powered search tools more in the past year, with 45 percent using them daily.

However, traditional search still dominates for sensitive topics (62 percent) and everyday decisions (60 percent). Social media is playing a big role though, over half of the respondents (52 percent) use it to search specifically for reviews, while 48 percent look for local recommendations and 47 percent for how-to guidance.

AI is gaining ground with 54 percent of respondents using it for informational queries, 48 percent for creative prompts, and 43 percent for analysis. However, when it comes to conversions, US shoppers still turn to traditional purchase drivers like price, peer reviews, and product specifications.

The report identifies six types of search behavior:

  • The Traditionalist (24 percent): Defaults to established search engines for reliable, structured answers. They trust authoritative sources and stick with familiar platforms, especially for sensitive or high-stakes queries like health or finance.
  • The Price Shopper (21 percent): Laser-focused on value, they compare prices, hunt promotions, and weigh product specs against reviews. Their path to purchase is quick, practical, and driven by efficiency.
  • The Explorer (18 percent): Turns to AI to go beyond simple lookups, asking layered or open-ended questions. They enjoy discovering new connections, options, and insights along the way.
  • The Creator (15 percent): Uses AI as a partner for brainstorming and ideation -- from drafting resumes to experimenting with new ideas. Gen Z leads this group, blending creativity with everyday problem-solving.
  • The Social Proof Seeker (14 percent): Rarely buys without validation from others. They rely on reviews, influencers, and user-generated content on platforms like TikTok or Reddit to confirm decisions.
  • The Accidental Searcher (eight percent): Doesn’t always start with intent, but stumbles on products while scrolling social or hopping platforms. Their discovery is opportunistic, sparked by the right content at the right time.

“Search is no longer a single journey: it’s a messy web of platforms, formats, and expectations,” says Mark Kabana, VP, data innovation at Yext. “Consumers bounce between AI, social, and traditional results not out of curiosity, but because they don’t trust the first answer. Brands need to stop optimizing for keywords and start optimizing for delegation. In a fragmented landscape, structured, machine-ready data is your only shot at being chosen -- not just seen.”

You can read more on the Yext blog.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com

