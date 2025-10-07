Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

With just a week to go until Windows 10 reaches the end of mainstream support, attention is increasingly turning to Windows 11. And with the release of the latest Dev build of the operating system, Microsoft is making changes to the OOBE.

The Out Of Box Experience is what Microsoft calls what most people refer to as the installation and setup process. With the latest changes, Microsoft is closing loopholes used to create local accounts, thereby forcing the use of a Microsoft Account.

There have long been complaints about Microsoft wanting everyone to use a Microsoft Account to sign into Windows 11 – privacy, security, choice being among them.But Microsoft has stuck firm and held its ground, slowly but surely closing down the various ways it remained possible to create a local account and avoid a Microsoft Account completely.

Some means of skipping the creation or use of a Microsoft Account have remained, but now Microsoft is clamping down further with the release of Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.6772 to the Dev Channel.

Microsoft uses the release notes for this latest Insider build of Windows 11 to explain the OOBE changes:

Local-only commands removal: We are removing known mechanisms for creating a local account in the Windows Setup experience (OOBE). While these mechanisms were often used to bypass Microsoft account setup, they also inadvertently skip critical setup screens, potentially causing users to exit OOBE with a device that is not fully configured for use. Users will need to complete OOBE with internet and a Microsoft account, to ensure device is setup correctly.

Now, it is important to point out that despite Microsoft’s best attempts, there remain ways to install Windows 11 with just a local account – the easiest is to run a script-based unattended installation. But there is no denying that every move the company makes means that it is harder for the average Windows 11 user to avoid a Microsoft account.

The thinking behind Microsoft’s aggressive pushing of Microsoft Accounts is, broadly speaking, fueled by a desire to have all users fully immersed in the Microsoft ecosystem. By encouraging – or even forcing – the use of a Microsoft Account, it is easier for the company to hype up the likes of OneDrive, Microsoft Edge, and the syncing and sharing options that exist between various products and services.

For now, it is only Insiders who are being subjected to this latest local account clamp down, but it is only a matter of time before it moves from the Dev channel down to more users.

Microsoft also highlights other changes that can be seen in the OOBE:

Ability to name your default user folder in OOBE: You can now customize the name of your default user folder, “C:\User\ ”, during set up. To do so, follow these steps: On the Microsoft account sign in page, press Shift + F10 to open Command Prompt. Type the following commands: “cd oobe” press enter and then type “SetDefaultUserFolder.cmd <YourFolderName>” <YourFolderName> can be 16 characters max . Only Unicode characters are supported and special characters will be removed Proceed with MSA sign-in. The custom folder name will be applied if valid. If not set, Windows will automatically generate a profile folder name from your Microsoft email address.

How do you feel about the removal of a way to easily avoid a Microsoft Account? Do you remain resistant to using one, or have you resigned yourself to the idea that using Windows 11 means swallowing this? Will you be pushed away from Windows 11 completely if Microsoft continues closing loopholes in this way? Share your thoughts in the comments below.