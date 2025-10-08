Qualcomm is acquiring Arduino to help speed up developer access to AI

No Comments
Qualcomm Arduino UNO Q

Chipmaker Qualcomm has announced that it is acquiring Arduino. Best known for its Arduino boards, the Italian firm is getting a new owner for an undisclosed sum of money.

Qualcomm says that its own products will be combined with Arduino’s ecosystem, and has announced the launch of the new Arduino UNO Q, powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing platform. This is being promoted as a joining of forces, as well as a way of speeding up developers’ access to key technologies.

For anyone with concerns about what the acquisition means for the future of Arduino, Qualcomm stresses that it will retain its independent brand, tools, and mission. The chipmaker says that this is the brand’s “next chapter within the Qualcomm family”:

Following this acquisition, the 33M+ active users in the Arduino community will gain access to Qualcomm Technologies’ powerful technology stack and global reach. Entrepreneurs, businesses, tech professionals, students, educators, and hobbyists will be empowered to rapidly prototype and test new solutions, with a clear path to commercialization supported by Qualcomm Technologies’ advanced technologies and extensive partner ecosystem. 

The announcement about the acquisition came somewhat out of the blue, with Qualcomm saying:

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced its agreement to acquire Arduino, a premier open-source hardware and software company. The transaction accelerates Qualcomm Technologies’ strategy to empower developers by facilitating access to its unmatched portfolio of edge technologies and products. This acquisition builds on the Company’s recent integrations of Edge Impulse and Foundries.io, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a full-stack edge platform that spans hardware, software, and cloud services. The closing of this transaction is subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.  

By combining Qualcomm Technologies’ leading‑edge processing, graphics, computer vision, and AI with Arduino’s simplicity, affordability, and community, the Company is poised to supercharge developer productivity across industries. Arduino will preserve its open approach and community spirit while unlocking a full‑stack platform for modern development—with Arduino UNO Q as the first step. 

The new board is the first that work with the Arduino App Lab. Qualcomm says that this is a new, integrated development environment built to unify the Arduino development journey across Real-time OS, Linux, Python and AI flows to make development faster and easier. 

Arduino has gone to some lengths to reassure users that the acquisition is a sensible move, pitching particular ideas to developers:

More power for your projects

With Qualcomm Technologies’ world-class silicon featuring superb AI, graphics and processing, Arduino will deliver technology that’s way more powerful – opening new possibilities for what you can build.

Openness remains at the core

Arduino continues to stand for community and openness. Joining Qualcomm will strengthen, rather than change, that commitment.

A robust, diverse ecosystem

Together, Arduino and Qualcomm Technologies will foster a broad, diverse developer community worldwide, connecting makers, entrepreneurs, educators, and professionals.

Scale to match your ambition

Backed by Qualcomm Technologies’ global scale and technology leadership, Arduino will be able to support your projects from the smallest prototypes to solutions with real-world impact.

More details about Qualcomm’s acquisition of Arduino can be found here.

Tags: , , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Qualcomm is acquiring Arduino to help speed up developer access to AI

Is artificial intelligence about to steal your job? [Q&A]

Waze is rolling out voice-controlled Conversational Reporting of hazards

Spotify lands in ChatGPT

Meta is changing Facebook’s algorithms to improve the surfacing of Reels

be quiet! expands its lineup with the Light Base 500 range -- sleek, quieter cases for modern PC builds

Malwarebytes shifts to people-based protection with new security plans

Most Commented Stories

The brilliant Windows 12 is everything Windows 11 isn't -- and the Microsoft OS we deserve

12 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

8 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

There are at least two problems with the Apple AirPods Pro 3

3 Comments

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.