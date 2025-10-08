Sora 2, OpenAI's AI video generator is now available for everyone on Invideo

Invideo has become the first platform to offer unrestricted global access to Sora 2, OpenAI’s next-generation AI video model for generating cinematic, photorealistic footage from text prompts.

The partnership with OpenAI removes previous barriers such as invite codes, waitlists, VPNs, and 10-second limits, making next-generation generative video creation available to everyone. If you’ve ever wanted to see what your dog battling Godzilla at the end of the world might look like, now you can find out.

OpenAI’s collaboration with Invideo marks the first time Sora 2 can be used by anyone outside of a limited testing group.

Sora 2’s photorealistic and cinematic capabilities are available directly in Invideo’s production platform, meaning users can generate complete videos from a text prompt with no setup requirements or regional restrictions. You do need to create an account, before you can get started though.

Sora 2 pricing

Invideo offers both free and paid access tiers, but for Sora 2 you'll need to spend some money. The Plus plan costs $28 per month, and includes 10 credits, 50 minutes of video creation, 95 iStock assets, and two user-generated content product ads. It also adds 30 seconds of generative video, two express clones, support for up to three users, 100GB of storage, and unlimited exports.

The Max ($50/month) and Generative ($100/month) are what you'll need to really get the most from it. Selecting Ultra when generating video will give you the best results.

The rollout expands access to one of the most advanced, and divisive, video-generation systems to date for creators, marketers, educators, and filmmakers.

Invideo’s platform automates over 500 creative steps, from scripting and voiceover to soundtrack and editing, so users can just focus on telling stories.

“Sora 2 is a major leap for generative video,” said Sanket Shah, Founder & CEO of Invideo. “By integrating Sora 2 directly into our platform, we're enabling creators everywhere to generate complete, production-ready videos with ease.”

To highlight the launch, Invideo released several new examples made with Sora 2 on invideo.io, including scenes of humans and animals interacting with real-world physics, a breakdancing sequence, and cinematic showcases like ducks invading New York City

Other clips demonstrate professional uses such as real estate walkthroughs, dynamic car commercials, and jazz club performances with synchronized camera movement and sound.

Sora 2 is now available worldwide at invideo.io.

What do you think about Sora 2’s open access through Invideo? Let us know in the comments.