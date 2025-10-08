Spotify lands in ChatGPT

Spotify and ChatGPT

Thanks to what will seem like a somewhat unlikely pairing to many, it is now possible to access Spotify in ChatGPT. With the two services having partnered, you can now use tracks and podcasts to achieve things with the AI chat bot.

There are various possibilities here – from asking ChatGPT to create new playlists based on the tracks you like to receive recommendations about podcasts you may enjoy. While the ability to use Spotify in conjunction with ChatGPT is free, there are more options available to Spotify Premium subscribers.

While for many people Spotify in ChatGPT will be little more than a toy to play with for a while, Spotify is trying to pitch it as a way for artists and podcasters to reach new audiences.

In an announcement about the new capabilities, Spotify says:

Now, Spotify can join your ChatGPT conversations, too. Starting today, both Spotify Free and Premium users can bring Spotify into their ChatGPT conversations to receive personalized music and podcast recommendations.

Before you get too excited, Spotify has a warning that things may be disappointing to start with. The company says: “It’s early days, so while we might not be able to deliver on every request just yet, we’ll continue to build, refine, and improve the experience over the coming weeks and months”.

Spotify shares some simple instructions for getting started:

  1. Start a conversation in ChatGPT and mention Spotify in your prompt. The first time you do this, you’ll be prompted to connect your Spotify account.
  2. From there, simply ask for songs, artists, albums, playlists, or podcast episodes. ChatGPT will automatically bring up the Spotify app in your chat and use relevant context to accomplish the task. Alternatively, ask for recommendations based on a mood, theme, or topic, and Spotify will surface personalized picks seamlessly within the flow of your conversation.  
  3. Tapping a track will open the Spotify app, allowing you to listen and watch directly from there. 

There is no need to be paying for ChatGPT to take advantage of all of this – Spotify is available to Free, Plus and Pro users. There is a difference, however, in what free and paying Spotify users are able to do. Spotify explains:

Free users will be able to source from Spotify’s catalog of playlists already available on the app, such as Discover Weekly and New Music Friday. Premium users can take it a step further by having Spotify turn their more elaborate prompts into a fresh and fully personalized selection of tracks. We’re continuing to invest in personalization technology and the expertise and insights of our human editors, so that we have something that matches every moment. 

There is joy in experimentation, but Spotify has some suggestions about how to get started with the new linked services:

Once you’ve connected your Spotify account to ChatGPT, you can ask for the latest from your favorite K-Pop star or a playlist featuring all the Latin artists in your heavy rotation. Or extend an existing ChatGPT conversation, like planning a weekend road trip, by asking Spotify to create the perfect soundtrack. For best results, add details like genre, mood, or artist for music, or a topic, host, or guest for podcasts.

For the moment, Spotify in ChatGPT works in nearly 150 countries in English. It can be accessed from the web, iOS and Android versions of ChatGPT.

