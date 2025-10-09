America embraces AI but some states show greater interest

Americans are increasingly turning to AI to save time, automate tasks, and boost creativity. Research from AI company Chatronix shows that the US is embracing the use of AI but that some states show more interest than others.

Analysis of Google Trends data between June 2024 and June 2025 reveals where searches for ChatGPT and Gemini are most concentrated. Scores from 0-100 represent the relative popularity of each search term by state, as a fraction of total Google searches in that region. Higher values reflect a larger share of interest, not higher total search counts.

District of Columbia tops the list with a score of 100.0, followed by Texas on 88.9, California on 87.0 and Georgia with 85.5. The states with the lowest interest are West Virginia on 45.3. Montana on 46.6 and South Dakota on 47.1.

The scores reflect an east coast dominance, with D.C., Maryland, and New Jersey forming an ‘AI corridor’ of professional and educational users. However, Texas, Georgia, and Florida appear among the top 10, suggesting AI tools are moving beyond traditional tech hubs.

On the other hand, states like South Dakota, Iowa, and Kentucky show lower proportional curiosity, reflecting slower uptake of AI in rural areas.

“AI awareness is spreading everywhere -- but some regions are leaning in faster,” says Ilya Romanov, co-founder of Chatronix. “D.C. and the coasts are leading, but the southern states’ surge shows people are discovering real, practical uses for AI -- not just experimenting with it. What we’re seeing is mainstream adoption taking root.”

You can find out more on an interactive map of states showing the findings for each.

Image credit: Jack Cooper/Dreamstime.com

America embraces AI but some states show greater interest

