Ubuntu Linux 25.10 'Questing Quokka' arrives with memory-safe system tools and better hardware support

Ubuntu Linux 25.10 Questing Quokka

Ubuntu Linux 25.10, codenamed “Questing Quokka,” is now available to download. This interim Ubuntu release focuses on improving security, performance, and accessibility, laying the groundwork for next year’s long-term support version.

25.10 introduces memory-safe implementations of key tools, a refreshed desktop, and better hardware compatibility across a wider range of devices. The latest Linux release also arrives with GNOME 49, a new version of Ubuntu’s default desktop environment that includes lock screen media and power controls, improved accessibility options, and support for HDR brightness settings.

Two new applications make their debut in this release: Loupe, a modern image viewer, and Ptyxis, a terminal emulator designed for smoother performance.

Anyone who enables restricted extras during installation will also benefit from better Bluetooth audio quality and hardware-accelerated screen recording.

Canonical has begun rolling out memory-safe implementations of system utilities, replacing legacy C code with modern Rust equivalents. Ubuntu 25.10 includes sudo-rs, a new version of the classic sudo tool, and uutils-coreutils, a Rust-based reimplementation of GNU core utilities. These can reduce memory-related vulnerabilities without breaking compatibility.

“Ubuntu 25.10 is a statement of intent for the next Ubuntu LTS in 2026. Canonical continues to deliver a resilient, performant Linux operating system trusted by individuals and enterprises alike, from makers and developers to Fortune 500 companies, across hardware from IoT devices to modern datacenters. I’m particularly pleased with the progress on memory-safe utilities, and the enhancements to our TPM-backed full disk encryption,” said Jon Seager, VP of Ubuntu Engineering at Canonical.

Ubuntu-25.10-desktop-screenshot

Ubuntu Linux 25.10 security boost

Ubuntu 25.10 strengthens the operating system’s security. TPM-backed full disk encryption gains options for passphrases and recovery key management, making it more practical for users who need advanced data protection. Network Time Security is also now enabled by default to improve time synchronization security.

For developers there are updated toolchains, including OpenJDK 25, Python 3.14 RC3, Golang 1.25, GCC 15, and Rust 1.85. A preview of Zig and .NET 10 is also included, along with improvements to the .NET Snapcraft plugin for monorepo projects. PowerShell is now available on more architectures, including arm64 and s390x.

Under the hood, Ubuntu 25.10 runs on the Linux 6.17 kernel, introducing nested virtualization for Arm platforms such as Nvidia Grace and AmpereOne.

This release also adds early support for Intel TDX to prepare for the next Ubuntu LTS. On the RISC-V side, Ubuntu 25.10 adopts the new RVA23 profile for the latest architecture standards.

Although Ubuntu 25.10 is an interim release, it points at the direction Canonical is taking for 2026, and you can download it now.

What do you think about Ubuntu 25.10 ‘Questing Quokka’? Let us know in the comments.

Ubuntu Linux 25.10 'Questing Quokka' arrives with memory-safe system tools and better hardware support

