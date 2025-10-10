Take control of Windows 11 and save time with Quick Access Popup 12

Constantly digging through folders, menus, and dialog boxes to find files or launch programs is a serious pain and can slow down even the speediest of Windows users. Quick Access Popup 12 has arrived, offering a faster way to launch folders, documents, apps, and websites from anywhere in Windows.

The utility, which builds on the original Folders Popup tool, lets users open commonly used locations or run commands with a middle click or a simple Win+W shortcut.

Quick Access Popup lets you navigate to recent or favorite folders, reopen closed locations, and run applications directly from the menu. It works inside File Explorer, through the command line, and in Open or Save dialogs.

Quick Access Popup 12

For Version 12 there’s a new favorite type called “Clipboard Command,” that takes the program’s abilities beyond basic file management.

This integrates Quick Access Popup with the Quick Clipboard Editor, letting users perform text operations such as case changes, encoding and decoding for HTML, URL, or Base64, and more.

Saved clipboard commands can be imported and customized, while a new help window guides users to install the Quick Clipboard Editor if needed.

At first launch, the app now automatically adds a “My Clipboard Commands” menu containing built-in options, which users can later move around or remove entirely.

Quick Access Popup 12 also includes background messaging improvements that allow it to receive command lists from the clipboard editor, manage background processes automatically, and close helper tools when the program exits.

The update tweaks the interface icons, fixes minor issues with favorites and snippets, and introduces some new configuration options, including adjustable keyboard delays for hotstrings. It also improves handling of shortcut imports by ensuring missing “Start In” fields are filled automatically.

Quick Access Popup 12 is a practical and highly customizable tool for anyone who spends a lot of time working in Windows, and you can download it for free now from here.

What do you think about Quick Access Popup 12’s new clipboard features? Let us know in the comments.