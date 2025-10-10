Take control of Windows 11 and save time with Quick Access Popup 12

No Comments
Quick Access Popup 12

Constantly digging through folders, menus, and dialog boxes to find files or launch programs is a serious pain and can slow down even the speediest of Windows users. Quick Access Popup 12 has arrived, offering a faster way to launch folders, documents, apps, and websites from anywhere in Windows.

The utility, which builds on the original Folders Popup tool, lets users open commonly used locations or run commands with a middle click or a simple Win+W shortcut.

SEE ALSO: Windows 10's end of life is only days away -- WhyNotWin11 explains why your PC may not qualify for Windows 11

Quick Access Popup lets you navigate to recent or favorite folders, reopen closed locations, and run applications directly from the menu. It works inside File Explorer, through the command line, and in Open or Save dialogs.

Quick Access Popup 12

For Version 12 there’s a new favorite type called “Clipboard Command,” that takes the program’s abilities beyond basic file management.

This integrates Quick Access Popup with the Quick Clipboard Editor, letting users perform text operations such as case changes, encoding and decoding for HTML, URL, or Base64, and more.

Saved clipboard commands can be imported and customized, while a new help window guides users to install the Quick Clipboard Editor if needed.

At first launch, the app now automatically adds a “My Clipboard Commands” menu containing built-in options, which users can later move around or remove entirely.

Quick Access Popup 12 also includes background messaging improvements that allow it to receive command lists from the clipboard editor, manage background processes automatically, and close helper tools when the program exits.

The update tweaks the interface icons, fixes minor issues with favorites and snippets, and introduces some new configuration options, including adjustable keyboard delays for hotstrings. It also improves handling of shortcut imports by ensuring missing “Start In” fields are filled automatically.

Quick Access Popup 12 is a practical and highly customizable tool for anyone who spends a lot of time working in Windows, and you can download it for free now from here.

What do you think about Quick Access Popup 12’s new clipboard features? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Take control of Windows 11 and save time with Quick Access Popup 12

Text-to-video app Sora surges past 1 million downloads as OpenAI races to meet demand

SonicWall warns its cloud backup service users to reset credential after security incident

Microsoft brings new Start menu experience to Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft updates Copilot on Windows with Google and Office integrations

Can’t FB ATM, BB -- the social media acronyms that have us scratching our heads

The rise of voice -- is typing holding developers back? [Q&A]

Most Commented Stories

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

4 Comments

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.