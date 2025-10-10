The rise of voice -- is typing holding developers back? [Q&A]

Voice is in the process of replacing the keyboard in ways that could shake the foundations of how developers work, collaborate, and even think.

We spoke with Natalie Rutgers, VP of product at Deepgram, to find out how voice-first development tools are gaining traction and why companies that fail to adapt risk losing their edge -- and their top talent.

BN: There’s been a lot of buzz about voice interfaces in software development, is this just another trend, or are we on the cusp of a real transformation?

NR: This isn’t just another tech trend that may come and go. We’re at a real shift in how developers work. Voice isn’t just a fun add-on anymore -- it’s starting to become a go-to way people interact with their tools. Think about how we went from punch cards to keyboards, then to touchscreens. Voice is the next step, and it’s not about hype. It’s practical, it’s fast, and it just fits the way we already naturally think and talk through ideas.

BN: How is voice actually changing the way developers work today?

NR: It starts with the ideation phase. Traditionally, capturing early ideas, i.e., those ‘a-ha’ moments has been limited by the speed and accuracy of typing and the structure of written documentation. With voice, we’re seeing developers speak their thoughts in real time and then use AI to organize that raw input into something structured and usable. It’s like stream-of-consciousness meets structured output. Which means fewer lost ideas, faster brainstorming cycles, and more inclusive discussions. This is especially true for team members who might be neurodivergent or who simply think faster than they type.

BN: So it’s not just about talking to your code editor -- it’s about rethinking how we develop from the ground up?

NR: Exactly. The real magic isn’t just that you can talk to your tools. It’s how naturally it fits into the way we already think and work. With voice, developers can bounce around ideas, catch bugs, or talk through code the same way they would with a teammate. It’s like having a super-attentive pair programming partner who listens to your thoughts, understands your intent, and helps you move faster without breaking your flow. The more natural the interaction, the more creative and productive the developer becomes.

BN: In terms of productivity is voice really faster than typing?

NR: In the right context, absolutely. We’re seeing conceptualizing and envisioning cycles accelerate by three to five times when developers speak instead of type. That’s because the barrier to getting a thought ‘on paper’ essentially disappears. One of the best things about using your voice is that you can think out loud… including stumbles, second thoughts, and all. For instance, you could say, “Wait, scratch that,” or “Actually, what if we tried this instead?” Voice captures the whole journey, not just the polished end result. And that messy trail of ideas? It’s gold when you're collaborating, writing things up later, or revisiting the project down the line.

BN: What do you say to skeptics who are worried voice tools might eventually replace developers altogether?

NR: It’s a valid fear, but it comes from a bit of a misunderstanding about what voice tools are really meant to do in development. These tools are augmenting developers. Think of voice interfaces as the ultimate rubber duck debugging partner: always ready, always listening, never judging. And from a job security standpoint, developers who can wield these tools effectively are going to be even more in demand. This is about staying ahead of the curve -- not getting replaced by it.

BN: What about accessibility? Can voice interfaces level the playing field in engineering?

NR: Honestly, this is one of the parts that excites me most. Voice has the potential to open up opportunities for so many people. Whether it’s a developer with a physical disability, someone dealing with wrist pain from years of typing, or someone who just thinks differently and finds traditional tools frustrating. It can even help break down language barriers and make team conversations feel more inclusive. At its core, voice has the power to make tech more accessible, and that’s a big deal.

BN: If a team wants to explore this voice-first approach what’s the first step?

NR: Start small. The most accessible entry point is using voice for brainstorming and design. Have your engineers speak their ideas out loud and use AI to turn those monologues into usable documentation. From there, try using voice during code reviews -- let engineers walk through their thinking while the system captures and structures it. Eventually, you can begin experimenting with limited voice-to-code workflows, but only once the team is comfortable with the foundation.

BN: What are the pitfalls teams should avoid in this transition?

NR: One mistake is trying to use voice for everything right away. That leads to frustration. Another is skipping the design phase and jumping straight into voice coding without structure. And finally, don’t ignore the preferences of team members who may not be ready to adopt this yet. Voice is a powerful tool, but it should augment existing workflows, not replace them wholesale overnight.

BN: Looking ahead, what’s the future of software development and where does voice fit in?

NR: The future is conversational, collaborative, and multimodal. Voice will be at the center -- but it’ll be supported by eye tracking, gestures, on-screen interactions, and contextual awareness. Developers won’t just be coders -- they’ll be orchestrators of intent, working hand-in-hand with AI to bring ideas to life faster, more creatively, and more inclusively than ever before. The keyboard isn’t going away tomorrow, but its monopoly is definitely over.

