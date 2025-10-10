Xubuntu Linux 25.10 released with improved Wayland support and Xfce 4.20

Xubuntu 25.10, the latest community-developed release of the lightweight Ubuntu-based distribution, is now available to download. As well as stability and usability tweaks there’s improved Wayland support. This version of the OS will receive support until July 2026.

This release follows the arrival of Ubuntu 25.10 ‘Questing Quokka’ yesterday, and offers many of the same under-the-hood improvements, including better security, performance, and device compatibility.

At the heart of Xubuntu 25.10 is Xfce 4.20. This newest version of Xfce includes performance optimizations, improved integration with modern display systems, and early Wayland support for testing the next-generation Linux display server.

While the transition to Wayland is still underway, the improvements in this release set the path for how the OS will be, boosting stability and improving its look.

Xubuntu 25.10 includes applications built on GNOME 49 that integrate well with the Xfce environment.

MATE 1.26 applications remain part of the distribution’s default suite, offering a versatile selection of productivity and office tools.

Xubuntu 25.10 known issues

As with most interim versions, Xubuntu 25.10 has a few known issues. Some libadwaita-based applications have missing or blank icons, including the close button in certain windows and the scanner options icon in Document Scanner. The graphical SSH agent is currently unavailable as a result of changes in the GNOME Keyring Daemon, and Flatpak installation is encountering an AppArmor conflict that developers are looking into.

Despite these issues, Xubuntu 25.10 delivers a solid and resource-friendly desktop environment that balances performance with ease of use.

Xubuntu 25.10 comes in two main flavors: the standard Desktop release and the smaller Xubuntu Minimal image. Both are available as torrents and direct downloads from the official site.

As always, the project recommends using torrents in the first few days after a new release to avoid server congestion.

What do you think about Xubuntu 25.10? Let us know in the comments.