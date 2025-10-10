Xubuntu Linux 25.10 released with improved Wayland support and Xfce 4.20

No Comments
Xubuntu 25.10

Xubuntu 25.10, the latest community-developed release of the lightweight Ubuntu-based distribution, is now available to download. As well as stability and usability tweaks there’s improved Wayland support. This version of the OS will receive support until July 2026.

This release follows the arrival of Ubuntu 25.10 ‘Questing Quokka’ yesterday, and offers many of the same under-the-hood improvements, including better security, performance, and device compatibility.

At the heart of Xubuntu 25.10 is Xfce 4.20. This newest version of Xfce includes performance optimizations, improved integration with modern display systems, and early Wayland support for testing the next-generation Linux display server.

While the transition to Wayland is still underway, the improvements in this release set the path for how the OS will be, boosting stability and improving its look.

Xubuntu 25.10 includes applications built on GNOME 49 that integrate well with the Xfce environment.

MATE 1.26 applications remain part of the distribution’s default suite, offering a versatile selection of productivity and office tools.

Xubuntu 25.10 known issues

As with most interim versions, Xubuntu 25.10 has a few known issues. Some libadwaita-based applications have missing or blank icons, including the close button in certain windows and the scanner options icon in Document Scanner. The graphical SSH agent is currently unavailable as a result of changes in the GNOME Keyring Daemon, and Flatpak installation is encountering an AppArmor conflict that developers are looking into.

Despite these issues, Xubuntu 25.10 delivers a solid and resource-friendly desktop environment that balances performance with ease of use.

Xubuntu 25.10 comes in two main flavors: the standard Desktop release and the smaller Xubuntu Minimal image. Both are available as torrents and direct downloads from the official site.

As always, the project recommends using torrents in the first few days after a new release to avoid server congestion.

What do you think about Xubuntu 25.10? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

SonicWall warns its cloud backup service users to reset credential after security incident

Microsoft brings new Start menu experience to Windows 11 Insiders

Microsoft updates Copilot on Windows with Google and Office integrations

Can’t FB ATM, BB -- the social media acronyms that have us scratching our heads

The rise of voice -- is typing holding developers back? [Q&A]

Xubuntu Linux 25.10 released with improved Wayland support and Xfce 4.20

Ransomware attacks on healthcare businesses increase 30 percent

Most Commented Stories

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

9 Comments

Forget Tiny11, Nano11 takes Windows 11 debloating to the next level

9 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

Microsoft releases Windows 11 25H2 ISOs

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

4 Comments

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.