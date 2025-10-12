Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life -- download the alternative operating system now!

Oreon 10 2510

Windows 10 reaches its end of life in a couple of days, on October 14, 2025. Users who haven’t yet upgraded to Windows 11, perhaps due to compatibility issues with older hardware or a general dislike of Microsoft’s new OS, now face a choice between running an unsupported system without ongoing security updates or moving to a new operating system.

Alternatives include Linux distributions like the recently updated Ubuntu and Linux Mint, both of which are popular choices and for good reason. We’re big fans of Oreon 10, a Linux distribution designed for Windows users, and it has just rolled out a new feature update, Build 2510, in time for Windows 10’s end of life.

The timing could not be better for those seeking a stable, easy-to-use replacement for Windows. Oreon 10, which we declared had “arrived to replace Microsoft Windows” when it first launched in December 2024, offers the flexibility of Linux with a clean, easy-to-use interface that will appeal to users of Microsoft’s OS.

Oreon 10 2510 dark

Oreon 10 changes

Build 2510 isn’t packed with changes, but it does add WINE 10.16 (available directly through the repositories) to make it easier to run your favorite Windows programs. It also includes a series of minor package upgrades that improve system stability and compatibility.

For many potential switchers, Linux can seem intimidating, as it does have a reputation as a complex platform for advanced users. The idea of relying on terminal commands or troubleshooting hardware compatibility issues can make the switch seem daunting.

Oreon 10 aims to remove those worries with an interface that mirrors the layout and workflow of Windows, making it easier for users to make the switch without facing a steep learning curve.

The operating system is based on AlmaLinux, giving it a solid enterprise-grade foundation and serving as the successor to Oreon Lime (which is still available if you want to give it a try).

If you’re worried about having to switch to another OS when Oreon 10 reaches its own end of life, you can rest easy, as mainstream support runs until August 20, 2030, and end of support is June 1, 2035. The team is also working on a successor, Oreon 11.

You can download Oreon 10 Build 2510 from here.

What do you think about Oreon 10 as a Windows 10 replacement? Let us know in the comments.

