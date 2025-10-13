Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

The day on which Windows 10 is no longer supported is finally upon us, and there is no shortage of advice about what the best course of action is. Microsoft wants Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11, Windows 10 users want Microsoft to provide updates for longer.

Fans of Linux are using the death of Windows 10 to push for more people to adopt their favorite distros, but we’ve not heard a great deal from Apple. When asked, though, the company is happy to suggest that Windows 10 users being abandoned by Microsoft should consider switching allegiances and embracing macOS. And Apple has reasons.

That Apple has been fairly quiet about the death of Windows 10 is not entirely surprising. While the company is obviously keen for as many people as possible to use it operating system, it is not really in the habit of chasing or begging. Apple has shown time and time again that it is happy to let its reputation speak for itself, to allow products and services to be slow burners, and for people to discover them in their own time.

When approached for comment about why Windows users should jump into the Apple ecosystem, though, the company was happy to talk about the various benefits it sees. TechRadar talked to various Apple Stores around the UK, collecting details from “Apple’s in-store experts”.

Gone are the days when software compatibility – or equivalence – is an issue for Mac users. In addition to its own software, Apple is even happy to point out that Microsoft software is Mac-compatible:

So many business customers don’t know that the Microsoft 365 suite of apps is compatible with Mac, and that they can be used across devices via iCloud along with curated apps for business on the Mac App Store and free productivity apps Pages, Numbers, and Keynote already built-in on Mac.

There is the question of cost, however. Apple’s answer to this – particularly for small businesses – is the Mac Mini, an undeniably affordable piece of hardware. But it is also worth noting that if you are willing and able to splash out on something more expensive from Apple, it will retain its value for much longer than a Windows PC – and they are likely to last a lot longer too. Apple trade-in programs also offer a route to keeping hardware up to date without breaking the bank.

Apple makes much of its own ecosystem, and the interoperability that can be enjoyed across various devices. The company says:

For small business owners already using iPhone, Mac is a natural extension of their workflow. Your iPhones camera, AirDrop and Continuity features create a seamless experience, saving time and boosting productivity.

Two other things that Apple highlights are the security of its devices and software, and the superiority of its brand of AI. The security offered by Apple devices by default is, the company believes, of benefit to everyone, but business users in:

Small businesses often lack a dedicated IT team and may not qualify for – or be able to afford – technical support and advanced mobile device management solutions. For these businesses built-in security features on apple devices become critical for protecting sensitive data and ensuring business continuity.

As for artificial intelligence, whether you prefer Microsoft’s take on things with Copilot, or Apple’s slightly different approach to things, is really a subjective matter.

Could you be tempted to move from your Windows 10 PC to a Mac? If so, why? And if not, what are the obstacles that stand in your way? What would have to change to make you consider switching?

