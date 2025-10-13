Google adds new AI features to Search and Discover to help users find fresh content

Google has introduced two AI-powered features to help users stay connected with new and trending content across the web. The updates, available in Google Search and Discover, focus on giving people quick ways to explore stories, sports updates, and links from a wide range of sources.

The first feature expands Discover’s ability to show timely and relevant topics. Users will now see short previews that summarize trending subjects related to their interests that can be expanded to reveal more information and links.

Google says the change will help people access stories from a range of different publishers and creators, reducing the need to browse multiple apps or websites.

The feature is already available to users in the United States, South Korea, and India, and testing there suggests it offers a great way to find new material while still offering the variety of perspectives that Discover is known for.

The update also builds on Discover’s existing personalization features and will it learn from user activity and adapt over time to deliver content related to user habits and search behavior.

The AI will be able to predict emerging trends before they go properly mainstream, giving users a quicker overview of what’s gaining momentum online.

Google Search sport

The second feature centers on sports information within Search. When users look up a player or team on their phone, a “What’s new” button will appear. Selecting it will open a feed showing the latest updates, highlights, and articles related to that search.

This will give fans a speedy way to catch up on recent games, statistics, and commentary without needing to jump between websites or apps. It also refreshes automatically as new stories appear. Google says it plans to introduce this feature in the United States in the coming weeks.

The two new updates show the growing role AI is playing in helping users navigate the constant flow of online content. In organizing information into concise, interactive previews, Search and Discover could become even more useful for users, but not everyone is thrilled with how AI is shouldering its way into online searches.

What do you think about Google’s new AI-powered features in Search and Discover? Let us know in the comments.