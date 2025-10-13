Privacy-focused email provider Fastmail launches desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux

1 Comment
Fastmail app

Fastmail users can now access their email inboxes, calendars, and contacts directly from the desktop. The privacy-focused email provider has released its first dedicated desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux, delivering the familiar Fastmail experience in a standalone format that works even when offline.

The app looks and feels like the web version but behaves like a true desktop client. It can be pinned to the dock or taskbar, opened from the app switcher, and set as the default email handler so that clicking an email link automatically launches a new message in Fastmail.

SEE ALSO: Thunderbird 141 delivers email stability, fixes, and smarter security reminders

The app can also be used offline, so users can read messages, write drafts, manage their calendars and create contacts without an internet connection. Any changes that have been made during that time will sync once back online.

The app will integrate smoothly with each operating system’s features, from native notifications and menus to system-specific keyboard shortcuts.

Getting started is straightforward enough. Download the app for your platform of choice, sign in with your existing Fastmail credentials and you’re good to go. The interface is the same the across desktop, web, and mobile devices, so there’s no learning curve for existing users to navigate.

Fastmail

Fastmail pricing

Fastmail isn’t free, but it is affordable and there are tiers based on your needs. Subscriptions start at $5 a month for individuals, which includes 60GB of total storage -- 50GB for mail, calendar, and contacts, and 10GB for file storage. The plan also includes custom domains, masked email for safer logins, full offline capabilities and 24/7 tech support from humans.

Couples plans are $8 a month, and family plans are $11. Business tiers start at $3 per user/per month, with other options available for teams needing extra storage and security tools.

New users can try Fastmail free for 30 days before subscribing.

The desktop app is available to download now for Windows, macOS, and major Linux distributions.

What do you think about the new Fastmail desktop app? Let us know in the comments.

Image Credit: Dan Grytsku / Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , , , ,
1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Privacy-focused email provider Fastmail launches desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Who’s paying the price of cybercrime?

RIP Windows 10 -- Winux 'W10EOL' is the Windows 11 clone that runs on Linux and makes your old PC feel new again

Infrastructure is having a moment -- why it’s finally getting the spotlight [Q&A]

Apple doubles its top bug bounty payout to $2 million

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

Oops! Microsoft confirms Windows 11 media creation tool is broken for Windows 10 users

Most Commented Stories

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

9 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

3 Comments

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

3 Comments

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users an internet speed test tool

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.