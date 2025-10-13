Privacy-focused email provider Fastmail launches desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Fastmail users can now access their email inboxes, calendars, and contacts directly from the desktop. The privacy-focused email provider has released its first dedicated desktop app for Windows, macOS, and Linux, delivering the familiar Fastmail experience in a standalone format that works even when offline.

The app looks and feels like the web version but behaves like a true desktop client. It can be pinned to the dock or taskbar, opened from the app switcher, and set as the default email handler so that clicking an email link automatically launches a new message in Fastmail.

The app can also be used offline, so users can read messages, write drafts, manage their calendars and create contacts without an internet connection. Any changes that have been made during that time will sync once back online.

The app will integrate smoothly with each operating system’s features, from native notifications and menus to system-specific keyboard shortcuts.

Getting started is straightforward enough. Download the app for your platform of choice, sign in with your existing Fastmail credentials and you’re good to go. The interface is the same the across desktop, web, and mobile devices, so there’s no learning curve for existing users to navigate.

Fastmail pricing

Fastmail isn’t free, but it is affordable and there are tiers based on your needs. Subscriptions start at $5 a month for individuals, which includes 60GB of total storage -- 50GB for mail, calendar, and contacts, and 10GB for file storage. The plan also includes custom domains, masked email for safer logins, full offline capabilities and 24/7 tech support from humans.

Couples plans are $8 a month, and family plans are $11. Business tiers start at $3 per user/per month, with other options available for teams needing extra storage and security tools.

New users can try Fastmail free for 30 days before subscribing.

The desktop app is available to download now for Windows, macOS, and major Linux distributions.

Image Credit: Dan Grytsku / Dreamstime.com