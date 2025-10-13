RIP Windows 10 -- Winux 'W10EOL' is the Windows 11 clone that runs on Linux and makes your old PC feel new again

Windows 10 meets its end of life tomorrow, and from then anyone still using the hugely popular OS will have to accept that -- unless they pay Microsoft for extended support -- they will no longer receive security updates, putting their computers and data at risk.

Microsoft would like Windows 10 users to switch to Windows 11, but for many older laptops and desktops, Windows 11 is simply not an option. This is where Winux comes in. Winux 11.25.10 “W10EOL” is the latest version of the Windows-style Linux distribution that offers a familiar environment and runs much faster on aging machines.

Winux mirrors the look and feel of Windows 10 and 11, right down to the Start menu, taskbar, control panel, and desktop icons.

The new release of Winux arrives at a crucial time for millions of users facing the end of Windows 10 support. Built on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, it promises stability and long-term updates, offering a reliable alternative for anyone unwilling to abandon their existing hardware.

The developers describe it as offering a balance between performance and familiarity, giving users the comfort of Windows with the efficiency of Linux.

Winux 11.25.10 “W10EOL”

The updated OS includes the KDE Plasma 5 desktop, customized with Windows 10 and Windows 11-inspired themes.

The updated “Redsand” theme introduces visual tweaks for both versions, while the system kernel 6.14 brings improved hardware compatibility. This allows the operating system to run smoothly even on older computers, ensuring continued usability without sacrificing modern features.

The update introduces PowerTools 1.8.3, a suite designed to recreate popular Windows utilities and streamline the user experience. It includes replacements for the Control Panel, Settings app, and other familiar tools, to make the transition from Windows seamless.

The system also supports a wide range of applications, including .exe and .msi installers through Wine, as well as Android apps with integrated PlayStore and OpenGL support. Winux offers native OneDrive access through a graphical interface, alongside built-in support for Microsoft Teams Preview and the Edge browser.

Users can also manage email with Mozilla Thunderbird, while OnlyOffice 9 provides full document editing and compatibility with common file formats.

Live wallpapers, a new login screen for Active Directory environments, and updated wallpapers add a layer of personalization.

Behind the scenes, there’s over 1GB of updated packages to keep the OS future-ready. You can download the updated operating system here.

What do you think about Winux 11.25.10 “W10EOL”? Let us know in the comments.