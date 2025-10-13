Who’s paying the price of cybercrime?

No Comments
Cybercrime money

Cybercrime has become a global epidemic, with costs soaring across sectors and borders. But who’s paying the price and how has that changed since the turn of the century?

Researchers from vpnMentor have analyzed 25 years of FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) data along with a review of major global incidents to discover the cost of cybercrime and how it’s evolving.

In 2024, the total number of cybercrime complaints to IC3 reached 859,532, equating to approximately one complaint for every 395 US residents. The volume of cybercrime complaints reported has steadily increased over time, rising from 16,838 complaints in 2000 -- a 51-fold growth by 2024.

In 2024, losses reported to the IC3 reached a new record of a staggering $16.6 billion. This represents a 32.8 percent rise compared to the previous year, when $12.5 billion was lost to cybercrime. By contrast losses were a mere $6.7 million in 2000.

The analysis shows that where consumers are concerned losses increase with age. Seniors lead in both the number of complaints filed and the total financial losses, with 147,127 complaints and $4.8 billion lost. By contrast, individuals under 20 reported the fewest complaints and the lowest financial losses, totaling 17,993 complaints and $22.5 million lost. Young adults also experience relatively low figures, with 71,399 complaints and $540.1 million in losses.

When it comes to losses investment scams topped the list in 2024, with reported losses approaching $6.6 billion. Although phishing generated the highest number of complaints, it accounted for only $70 million in losses, representing just 0.4 percent of the total money lost last year.

In the corporate world 100 of the most high-profile cybercrime cases from 1988 to 2025 combined have caused financial losses exceeding $128 billion. Data breaches are the most prevalent here, accounting for 35 reported incidents. Notable examples include the Yahoo mega-breach, the Equifax breach, the Target data breach, and the Capital One cloud breach.

Ransomware attacks, however, inflicted the greatest financial damage on corporations, with combined losses exceeding $6 billion.

Krista Reyes, cybersecurity researcher at vpnMentor, writes on the company’s blog:

The financial impact of cybercrime is staggering, with global losses projected to be trillions of dollars annually. The burden falls unevenly across different groups, with investment scams and elder fraud causing particularly severe financial harm. Additionally, the evolving tactics of cybercriminals -- accelerated by technological advancements like AI -- mean that the landscape of threats is constantly shifting, demanding adaptive and proactive defense strategies.

Despite the daunting figures, understanding who is paying and how the costs are distributed provides critical insight for shaping effective cybersecurity policies and protections.

You can read more, along with analysis of the impact of some of the most high profile attacks on the vpnMentor blog.

Image credit: Jakub Jirsak/Dreamstime.com

Tags: , , , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Who’s paying the price of cybercrime?

RIP Windows 10 -- Winux 'W10EOL' is the Windows 11 clone that runs on Linux and makes your old PC feel new again

Infrastructure is having a moment -- why it’s finally getting the spotlight [Q&A]

Apple doubles its top bug bounty payout to $2 million

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

Oops! Microsoft confirms Windows 11 media creation tool is broken for Windows 10 users

Oreon 10 gets a timely update as Windows 10 reaches its end of life -- download the alternative operating system now!

Most Commented Stories

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

9 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

3 Comments

Microsoft starts the 30-day death clock for Windows 10

3 Comments

Microsoft is giving Windows 11 users an internet speed test tool

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.