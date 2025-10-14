Your PC is spying on you and Ashampoo Privacy Inspector 3 has the evidence

Ashampoo has released Privacy Inspector 3, a new version of its Windows privacy management software. The latest release gives users more transparency about what data their systems store, as well as how activity logs, device histories, and hidden files could leak personal information.

Privacy on Windows is a big concern for a lot of users as the OS and related applications gather information in order to improve functionality and deliver personalized experiences (as well as serving up personalized ads).

SEE ALSO: IObit Advanced SystemCare 19 improves Windows performance and security -- here's what’s new

The vast majority of everyday users have no idea quite how much information remains stored locally, including browsing data, form entries, or device logs.

Introducing Privacy Inspector 3

Privacy Inspector 3 lists this information clearly to help users decide what should be kept or wiped.

The latest version introduces a system-wide search that scans for files and entries containing sensitive or suspicious content. It can locate stored credentials, cached documents, or activity traces across different areas of the system and the results show where data is.

The software can now provide a full overview of any USB devices that have been connected to the computer, recording when each device was first and last used, which can be useful for identifying any unfamiliar or unauthorized hardware. This will be especially useful for workplaces or shared computers where multiple people have access to the same system.

Privacy Inspector 3 also includes an ADS Scanner designed to detect alternate data streams, a feature of the Windows file system that can conceal metadata or attachments. These streams are sometimes used for legitimate system functions but can also conceal unwanted or unnecessary data. The scanner lists the info and allows you to remove it.

The Activities module has been updated to cover more data sources for a wider record of what happens on a system, ranging from program launches to file modifications. This can reveal how the OS logs user actions in the background, revealing the extent of local data collection.

Performance has been improved thanks to multi-core support and additional tools include DNS cache viewing and clearing, browsing history review, and a file deletion feature that prevents recovery of erased content.

Privacy Inspector 3 is currently priced at $20 (50 percent off the usual price of $40) and covers up to 3 devices.

What do you think about Ashampoo Privacy Inspector 3? Let us know in the comments.