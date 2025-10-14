Google slips Nano Banana AI image generator into Search

Not content with giving users new control over sponsored results in its search engine, Google has also started the rollout of its AI visual model – known as Nano Banana – into Search.

Accessible from Google Lens and AI Mode, Nano Banana provides easy access to artificial intelligence powered image editing and transformation. We are not talking about boring “remove the background from this photo” type stuff (although this is possible), but rather more creative ideas.

Google uses a blog post ripe with puns to make the announcement. The company says: “Ready to unleash your imagination and have a whole bunch of fun with photos? Today, we’re starting to roll out Nano Banana in Search via Google Lens and AI Mode, so you can instantly transform photos with our latest image editing model”.

Google envisions the tool being used to get creative in ways such as trying on outfits with AI, testing out different hairstyles, planning building or decorating projects, and so on.

Providing a simple guide to getting started on a mobile device, the company says:

Open Lens in the Google app for Android and iOS. Tap the new Create mode — look for the yellow banana! Try a suggested prompt, like “make a photo booth pic of me.” Or, snap a picture and describe the edits you’re looking for. Use follow-ups to keep editing, or share the image with family and friends.

For now, the new AI-powered image editing options are only available to Lens and AI Mode users in the US and India, and even then it is only English that is supported. Google promises that more languages and countries will be added in the future, but fails to provide even the slightest hint at a timeline.

If you’re struggling to come up with ideas for what to do with the new creative capabilities placed in your hands, Google has a few suggestions:

Feeling camera shy? Instead of taking a selfie, you can use your rear-facing camera to snap a picture of something you see, or select an existing image from your gallery. It’s the perfect way to visualize a Halloween costume for your dog (without putting them through the fitting room ordeal). You can now also create entirely new images from scratch directly in AI Mode. Just select the “Create image” tool and add a text prompt. Keep the convo going! If you dream up something like a snazzy new coat or a dresser for your bedroom in the exact style you want, you can use AI Mode to take the next step, like asking for more styling ideas or where to buy similar items.

Image credit: ominikspalek / Dreamstime.com