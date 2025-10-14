IObit Advanced SystemCare 19 improves Windows performance and security -- here's what’s new

Advanced SystemCare 19

IObit has launched Advanced SystemCare 19, the latest version of its popular all-in-one PC optimization software. The new release promises faster performance, improved cleaning, and stronger protection for Windows users.

There have been a number of big changes made, starting with Junk File Clean which can now detect and remove a greater range of obsolete data types, including leftovers from Microsoft Store apps.

Advanced SystemCare 19 improvements

The software also boasts improvements to both Startup Optimization and AutoCare features, managing more startup items and background services to help reduce boot times and keep things running smoothly.

The Software Updater now supports a wider range of applications, including popular AI tools and Microsoft Store apps, keeping systems are up to date and therefor more secure.

Advanced SystemCare 19 speed up

Privacy Sweep, which works across a greater range of browsers and applications, has also been expanded and can now remove more traces of online activity and to conceal digital fingerprints, ensuring personal data remains private during everyday use.

Other improvements include updates to the Anti-Spyware and Surfing Protection Databases which monitor unauthorized changes to browser settings, block intrusive ads, and prevent phishing attempts or suspicious downloads.

“In today's digital landscape, users need more than just speed - they need robust security and intuitive control,” said Bing Wang, IObit’s Product Director. “Advanced SystemCare 19 addresses this head-on. We've introduced a powerful Safe Folder for ransomware defense and fine-tuned every optimization module. From a complete UI redesign to smarter AutoCare, this new release ensures every user enjoys a truly seamless and protected PC performance.”

Advanced SystemCare 19 can be downloaded from here and is compatible with all versions of Microsoft’s operating system, from Windows 11 right the way down to Windows XP. Be sure to decline any optional offers during installation.

Some features, like the new Safe Folder, which protects important files from unauthorized access and ransomware attacks, are only available in the Pro version, which is currently priced at $16.77.

What do you think about Advanced SystemCare 19? Let us know in the comments.

