Lack of fiber infrastructure delays UK data center projects

A new study finds that 82 percent of UK data center operators say they have delayed site builds or expansion due to optical fiber availability. 95 percent of these operators say that access to new high-capacity fiber networks will now influence their expansion plans.

The survey, carried out by Censuswide for B2B connectivity company Neos Networks, included data center operators, enterprise IT leaders and local government stakeholders -- 100 of each. Across all three groups, there’s an overwhelming consensus that core fibre networks are the foundation of the UK’s AI infrastructure.

The findings show 89 percent of local government stakeholders report that fibre gaps have delayed infrastructure projects in their regions. While almost half (45 percent) of enterprises cite fiber as the key bottleneck holding back AI and digital infrastructure.

In addition 46 percent of local authorities say their region’s fiber infrastructure is not fully ready to support AI data centers. 16 percent of companies doubt the ability of the UK’s current fiber infrastructure to support their AI ambitions.

Lee Myall, CEO of Neos Networks, says, “Over the past decade, we’ve seen a huge amount of investment in last-mile fiber builds, but core fiber networks across the country have received much less attention. Without them, workloads cannot move between data centers, data cannot be trained, and investments stall. The UK has the ambition, the demand and the regional readiness to lead in AI, but if we don’t address fiber gaps, we risk losing out on one of the greatest economic opportunities of our generation.”

The UK government has set out its ambition to position the country as a global leader in AI, with initiatives such as AI Growth Zones in the AI Opportunities Action Plan. These policies are having an effect, with 96 percent of data center operators saying AI Growth Zones are influencing expansion and site selection, with 44 percent citing them as a strong influence. 68 percent of enterprises view AI Growth Zones as a strong driver of change in their infrastructure planning.

There are still concerns though with 41 percent of data center leaders believing the UK’s fibre networks are only partially prepared to support regional AI workloads. More than 70 percent of enterprises feel the UK’s attractiveness for data center investment needs improvement (53 percent) or is lagging (17 percent).

Myall adds, “AI is no longer a future ambition, it’s here today, reshaping how businesses, communities and governments operate. But the UK cannot lead in AI on yesterday’s infrastructure, and we need continued investment in the fiber backbones that connect every region of the country. At Neos, we’re committed to building those foundations so the UK can not only keep pace, but compete and thrive in the global AI race.”

