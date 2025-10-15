Apple unveils iPad Pro with M5 chip and major focus on AI performance

As was widely expected, Apple has taken the wraps off its latest iPad Pro powered by the M5 processor, which includes a 10-core GPU, new ray-tracing support, and a 10-core CPU split between performance and efficiency cores.

The new device, available in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, offers faster AI processing, upgraded connectivity, and an improved display, while iPadOS 26 arrives with new tools designed to make the tablet better suited for work and productivity tasks.

The iPad Pro continues Apple’s strategy of integrating its custom silicon into all product lines. The M5 chip adds a redesigned GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core and a faster 16-core Neural Engine.

It delivers up to 3.5 times the AI performance of the M4 and more than five times faster processing than models using the original M1, according to Apple. These improvements target growing AI workloads in creative and professional software, such as image generation and video editing.

The chip also improves AI-based features such as on-device video masking, image enhancement, and real-time object recognition.

The new iPad Pro

“Powered by the next generation of Apple silicon, the new iPad Pro delivers our most advanced and versatile iPad experience yet,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “iPad Pro with M5 unlocks endless possibilities for creativity and productivity -- with a huge leap in AI performance and a big boost in graphics, superfast wireless connectivity, and game-changing iPadOS 26 features, it pushes the boundaries of what iPad can do yet again.”

N1, the new Apple-designed wireless networking chip, enables Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, while a C1X modem in cellular models promises faster data speeds and lower power use.

Cellular performance can reportedly be up to 50 percent faster than the previous generation, with better efficiency for users who depend on mobile connectivity.

The new iPad Pro offers faster read and write speeds and higher memory bandwidth. Models with 256GB or 512GB of storage now start with 12GB of unified memory, a 50 percent increase over earlier versions.

The tablet’s design remains focused on portability, with a 5.3 mm thickness on the 11-inch model and 5.1 mm on the 13-inch. Both feature the Ultra Retina XDR display that uses tandem OLED technology for deeper contrast and improved color accuracy. A nano-texture glass option reduces glare for those working in bright environments.

iPadOS 26 introduces a refreshed interface and features aimed at improving desktop-style workflows. The update adds a new windowing system, an expanded menu bar, and enhancements to file management, including customizable folders and default app selection. The addition of the Preview app gives users a way to edit and annotate PDFs with Apple Pencil.

Talking of which, there’s a new Apple Pencil Pro with additional sensors and haptic feedback, and an updated Magic Keyboard with a function row and aluminum palm rest.

The M5 iPad Pro comes in in space black and silver, with configurations up to 2TB of storage.

Prices in the United States start at $999 for the 11-inch Wi-Fi model and $1,299 for the larger 13-inch model. You can order it direct from Apple here.

What do you think about Apple’s new iPad Pro with the M5 chip? Let us know in the comments.