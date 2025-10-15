OPPO unveils ColorOS 16, the latest version of its smartphone software with AI and design upgrades

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has taken the wraps off ColorOS 16, the latest version of its Android-based operating system which is set to debut with its upcoming Find X9 Series.

The update builds on the groundwork of ColorOS 15, introducing improvements to performance, animation, and design, and adding improved AI tools and multi-device connectivity.

ColorOS 16 offers what OPPO calls Seamless Animation, replacing last year’s Parallel Animation system. This makes every transition appear continuous and tactile, whether switching between apps, scrolling through widgets, or launching from the Home Screen. Motion starts from the user’s point of touch within system apps, and flows smoothly back when closed, giving the interface a more coherent and responsive feel.

Beyond the cosmetic improvements are two core new technologies. Luminous Rendering Engine handles visual elements in parallel to prevent stutters, and Trinity Engine works at the chip level to manage performance and energy efficiency, particularly during intensive tasks like gaming and multitasking.

Users can set videos or Motion Photos as wallpapers and allow AI to suggest complementary text styles and fonts. A full-screen Always-On Display now transitions seamlessly into the lock screen with a single tap, while the new Flux Home Screen allows icons and folders to be resized dynamically.

AI Portrait Glow has been added for low-light portraits and joins other one-tap AI tools such as AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and AI Reflection Remover.

The upgraded Master Cut video editor offers new controls for trimming, speed adjustment, and color correction, along with built-in filters and music integration.

O+ Connect, first introduced with ColorOS 15, now supports both Windows and macOS systems, allowing users to transfer files, mirror screens, or control their computers remotely from their phones. Screen Mirroring has also been boosted to allow up to five apps to be displayed simultaneously, controlled by a mouse and keyboard, which OPPO says will be useful for multitasking in meetings or classrooms.

For users with less powerful hardware, ColorOS 16 introduces Project Breeze, an optimization framework that promises smoother performance on entry-level devices.

ColorOS 16 will debut on the Find X9 Series before rolling out globally to other OPPO devices.

