Recovering and rebuilding trust after a cyberattack [Q&A]

No Comments
Recovery Backup Restoration Data Storage Security Concept

However good your defenses, cyberattacks can still happen. However, in many cases, the aftermath can be worse than the attack itself, as enterprises struggle to calm nerves and reassure staff, customers, and shareholders.

We spoke with Daniel Tobok, CEO of incident response specialist CYPFER, to discuss how organizations can recover from a cyberattack and why the leadership's response is vital.

BN: What are the first steps an organization should take to develop a robust post-breach plan, especially if they currently have little to no formal strategy?

DT: A proper breach response plan involves understanding both the location of the business's critical data and who will fill which role in the plan.

You can't assume your IT department has a recovery plan. Their area of expertise might be limited to email or networking issues. Your legal department, while successful in mitigating issues such as trademark disputes or drafting a good contract, might not be equipped to handle a security breach. Your PR team might get you good headlines, but what's their crisis communications strategy when a cyberattack occurs? Hopefully, you never need this, but it's essential to document everything.

The next phase involves understanding what the business must recover in terms of assets to maintain its critical operations. Timing is everything, and it is by seconds and minutes, not hours or days. Have a backup strategy in place and assume the worst-case scenario. For examples, how do you reclaim the data? Is negotiation with threat actors possible? Do you let it go and try to recreate the data?

BN: How critical is it to ‘budget for disaster’ and what should this include?

DT: 99 percent of organizations can't scientifically quantify their disaster budget. There is a way cybersecurity professionals measure this, however, using mathematical calculations relative to the client’s infrastructure. Business leaders should know that cybersecurity experts can address a critical budget for disaster and should request this budgeting as a first step when working with one.

Secondly, Cyber Insurance policies help businesses respond in these instances, allowing them to begin their recovery plan.

BN: When an attack is actively unfolding, what are the critical priorities for leadership?

DT: The priorities are as follows:

  • Understand what happened
  • Stop the bleeding
  • Assess the damage
  • Execute the recovery plan

BN: How important is maintaining transparent communication during and after a breach, especially concerning sensitive information?

DT: Should you be transparent? Absolutely, but you should consider when and how to disclose the information to the public or anyone who does not have a need-to-know basis. However you do it, you need to get legal advice before publishing any of the breach.

BN: What are the long-term psychological impacts on an organization's leadership and workforce after a major cyberattack, and how can those be effectively addressed?

DT: The impacts have to do with the damage that occurred. We have seen companies lose $250 million in value due to reputation damage following a data breach. There’s a lot of psychological PTSD after that. The plan is the only way; you are still not immune, but at least you’re prepared.

I can’t stress enough cyber awareness education, having assigned roles, a cyberattack response plan, simply having the plan when the shit hits the fan. It always happens at an inconvenient time -- the CEO is on vacation, the CFO may already be in a budget crisis, the IT team is at a conference -- but everyone’s future with the company is at stake. It’s how you plan for it and execute on the recovery that will make all the difference in a breach.

Image credit: Rawpixel/depositphotos.com

Tags: , ,
No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Recovering and rebuilding trust after a cyberattack [Q&A]

Windows 10 support has ended, but Zorin OS 18 is here as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

Your PC is spying on you and Ashampoo Privacy Inspector 3 has the evidence

Parents worry about children falling for online scams but fail to monitor usage

AI readiness helps companies gain an edge over their competition

Opera's mindful browser Opera Air gains an interactive cat companion

Organizations face more AI-powered fraud attacks but privacy tools make detection harder

Most Commented Stories

Apple, predictably, thinks Windows 10 users should move to macOS – here’s why

13 Comments

With Windows 10 support ending soon, Zorin OS 18 Beta arrives as the ultimate alternative to Windows 11

10 Comments

Windows 11 installation no longer lets you skip creating a Microsoft Account

9 Comments

Nearly a third of US and UK consumers plan to switch internet providers, survey finds

6 Comments

CCleaner 7 debuts with redesigned interface and smarter cleanup tools

5 Comments

AdGuard Ad Blocker lands in the Microsoft Store

4 Comments

Microsoft makes Windows 10 ESU completely free... for a year... for some

3 Comments

Windows 10's end of life is only days away -- WhyNotWin11 explains why your PC may not qualify for Windows 11

3 Comments

Why Trust Us



At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

BetaNews, your source for breaking tech news, reviews, and in-depth reporting since 1998.

© 1998-2025 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. About Us - Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy - Sitemap.